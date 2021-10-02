CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest Picks And Pans From Barron's Include Airlines, Energy, Steel And More

By Nelson Hem
Business Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend's Barron's cover story explores how big the impact of supply chain bottlenecks and shortages will be on holiday sales. Other featured articles discuss how to play the worldwide energy crunch and which dividend stocks provide some protection from inflation. Also, see the prospects for an overlooked electric vehicle...

