CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Case activity for Eve Diekemper vs Dap Products Inc on Sept. 30

By St. Louis Record
stlrecord.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court reported the following activities in the suit brought by Eve Diekemper against Borg Warner Morse Tec Llc, Cbs Corporation, Crown Cork & Seal USA Inc., Dap Products Inc, Foster Wheeler Energy Corp., General Electric Company, General Gasket Corporation, Goulds Pumps Inc, Grinnell Corp, Inc. Uniroyal, Itt Llc, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, Nooter Corporation, Pneumo Abex Corporation, Riley Power Inc, Schneider Electric USA Inc. and Union Carbide Corp. on Sept. 30.

stlrecord.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants don’t lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these types of societal issues.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
Reuters

Facebook's oversight board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's (FB.O) oversight board, a body set up by the social network to give independent verdicts on a small number of thorny content decisions, said on Monday it would meet with former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks. (https://bit.ly/2YDUKtO) Haugen revealed last...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
The Associated Press

Indigenous Peoples Day marked with celebrations, protests

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Indigenous people across the United States marked Monday with celebrations of their heritage, education campaigns and a push for the Biden administration to make good on its word. The federal holiday created decades ago to recognize Christopher Columbus’ sighting in 1492 of what came to be...
POLITICS
CNN

Netflix standing by Dave Chappelle and 'The Closer'

(CNN) — Netflix is defending Dave Chappelle's new comedy special after it has been criticized as transphobic by some LGBTQ+ advocates, artists and employees. Chappelle's special, "The Closer," which debuted on Netflix last week, includes several minutes of jokes about trans people. The comedian says in the special he is "team TERF," referencing the term for "trans-exclusionary radical feminist."
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy