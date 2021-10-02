CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers WR Chase Claypool ruled out vs. Packers with hamstring injury

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Claypool suffered the injury during practice and didn't participate in training on Friday.

The 23-year-old's absence will have a significant effect on the Pittsburgh offense. The second-year receiver leads the team with 15 catches for 211 yards.

Claypool had an impressive rookie season, catching 62 passes for 873 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games. He was expected to follow that up with an even better 2021 season.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ray-Ray McCloud, Diontae Johnson and James Washington will be Ben Roethlisberger's top targets for the weekend with Claypool sidelined.

The Steelers also have Steven Sims, Tyler Vaughns, and Cody White on their practice squad for a possible elevation.

Pittsburgh has had a difficult time on offense through three games this year, averaging just 14.3 points per game. Roethlisberger has especially struggled in his 18th NFL season, completing 63.8% of his passes for 801 yards and three touchdowns against three interceptions.

The Steelers are last in the AFC North with a 1-2 record. If they continue to struggle, they might miss the playoffs for the third time in the last four seasons. However, it's a little too early to be making postseason predictions.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers Chase Claypool was a limited participant in Thursday's practice session. This is a new injury for Claypool, as he wasn't listed on the injury report after Wednesday's practice. While a limited session implies the situation isn't too severe, it's now important to keep an eye on his participation levels in Friday's practice. It'd be a tough blow for the Steelers, who were just about to have a fully healthy receiving group with Diontae Johnson set to return. Should Claypool sit or be limited in Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, James Washington could remain in three-wide sets.
