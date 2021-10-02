Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Shares Honest Thoughts On Lexi Wilson’s Feuds With The Crew In Season 6

All the fights and drama within Bravo's Below Deck franchise is part and parcel why fans love it so much. But it's not exactly fun for the crew, who are being filmed 24/7 as they live in cramped quarters and deal with various personalities – both upstairs and downstairs. On Below Deck Mediterranean’s sixth season, which is currently airing, the main issue has been Lexi Wilson's feuds with the crew, which ultimately led to her firing by Captain Sandy. But the captain is getting frank these days about Wilson and the rest of the crew’s actions, and her thoughts are a little surprising.