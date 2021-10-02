CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWII veteran celebrates 101st birthday at Tulsa Air and Space Museum

By FOX23.com News Staff
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vRgIJ_0cFDxCTA00
Staff Sgt. Raymond Duncan Staff Sgt. Raymond Duncan

TULSA, Okla. — Staff Sgt. Raymond Duncan celebrated his 101st birthday at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum on Saturday.

Duncan served as an Air Force crew chief mechanic while stationed in England during World War II.

Duncan was honored by three presidents for his service during the war.

“It is quite an honor to host a WWII Veteran on his 101st birthday and provide a ride in a vintage aircraft from a time of the Greatest Generation. I can only imagine the memories and emotions that he will experience during the day. We are so very excited to also be part of his birthday celebration of 101 years!” said Tonya Blansett, Executive Director of The Tulsa Air and Space Museum & Planetarium.

©2021 Cox Media Group

