Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, spread, football game odds
The 2021 college football season has been quite a successful one so far for No. 9 Notre Dame, and it enjoyed its most impressive win of the season to this point last week with a 41-13 beatdown of Wisconsin. The Fighting Irish are now set to face their toughest test of the season in Week 5, however, as they welcome in No. 7 Cincinnati to South Bend for one of the most-anticipated battles of the young season.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0