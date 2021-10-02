CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alma, NY

NYSP investigating house explosion in Alma

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 8 days ago

ALMA, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Police Troopers out of Amity were called to a house explosion early Saturday afternoon in the town of Alma on County Route 18.

Troopers say the residence was completely engulfed and demolished.

Multiple fire departments and the NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation were called to the scene. NYSP is not aware of any occupants at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

