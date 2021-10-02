CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Sunday's Sports on TV

By Associated Press
Cumberland Times-News
 9 days ago

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped) CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped) NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala. 2 p.m. CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Burlington, Wash. (Taped)

