Toledo, OH

Annual Out of the Darkness Walk aims to prevent suicide

By Delaney Ruth
13abc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosted its annual Out of the Darkness Walk on Saturday. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the country, according to the CDC, and many of the walk’s attendees said they are all too familiar with the pain it brings.

