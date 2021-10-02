CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris Jackson and Alessandra Ambrosio celebrate 100 years of Vogue Paris

By Maria Loreto
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 8 days ago

Vogue Paris is one of the leading publications on fashion and one with the longest history and legacy. For its 100 year anniversary, the magazine hosted an exhibition during Paris Fashion Week, inviting some of the most prominent figures in fashion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YmaL9_0cFDvwPy00

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson attended the event wearing a sheer tulle skirt and a black corset. The look is edgy and sexy, an instant favorite for fashion followers. Paris is currently working on her music and acting career. You can watch her most recent performance in the TV series American Horror Stories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WYMLU_0cFDvwPy00

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio has had a memorable Paris fashion week, wearing a couple of amazing outfits. For the Vogue exhibition, she wore a long white skirt and a short black top. The deceptively simple outfit is elegant and bold thanks to that slit and the tasteful accessories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mIqis_0cFDvwPy00

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk went to the event accompanied by fashion designer Riccardo Tisci . She was wearing a large pinstripe jacket, which she paired with low-key make-up and heels. She recently modeled in Rihanna ’s Savage X Fenty show, stealing the show with a snake print body suit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ysmQ_0cFDvwPy00

Izabel Goulart

The Brazilian model and former Victoria’s Secret angel looked amazing in a pink dress with plenty of layers and a form-hugging fit. She tastefully paired the outfit with discreet jewelry and a high ponytail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Dl9u_0cFDvwPy00

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss looked beautiful in a white dress that she paired with a cream-colored jacket and purse. Kloss recently attended the MET Gala in a red Carolina Herrera dress that looked like a rose petal, easily one of the highlights of the night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pnyZD_0cFDvwPy00

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell looked elegant in a floor-length black dress with lace sleeves. The model and icon recently spoke about motherhood , talking about her experiences raising her daughter.

