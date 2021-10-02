CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

BENEFITS OF ANCIENT JAPANESE TONIS AS PER THE HEALTHMAGS' SUGGESTIONS

atlantanews.net
 9 days ago

One of the most popular diet drink ideas for 2021 is the Ancient Japanese Tonic weight loss, which claims to remove belly fat without the need for exercise. The supplement has become popular, with thousands of clients using it all around the world. When we consume more calories than our...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Real Simple

The Mind-Body Benefits of Qi Gong—an Ancient, Meditative Movement Practice

This practice combines slow movements, breathing, stretching, and meditation to help lower stress and focus the mind. There's no doubt that mindfulness and meditation have been proven over and over again to be beneficial for everything from stress relief to sleep. And there's a form of meditation that has been around for thousands of years that you may not be aware of yet, qi gong (pronounced chee-gong). Qi gong, or qigong, is an ancient Chinese practice that involves meditation, controlled breathing, and movement. Qi means energy, and Gong means cultivation or practice. Unlike traditional meditation where you sit still, qi gong involves stretching and some movements and poses that are closely related to Tai Chi. If you're familiar with acupuncture, you may also be familiar with qi, as acupuncture is another modality to balance and regulate the qi (or flow of energy) in the body. That's why qi gong is often used in conjunction with other traditional Chinese medicine modalities.
YOGA
atlantanews.net

Naturewell offers preservative-free products to health-conscious Indians

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 11 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Naturewell, a brand introduced by Digimart Eventures Pvt. Ltd. has devoted itself to the Indian healthcare sector. It offers premium quality products that are directly sourced from the farmers and producers. Incepted in the year 2019 in Jaipur, Naturewell has reformed the manner in which seeds and dry fruits are perceived in India.
BUSINESS
recipetineats.com

Japanese Dry Curry Recipe

Japanese Dry Curry is made with ground meat and a few vegetables. As the name suggests it does not have gravy, unlike other Japanese curry like my Katsu Curry. But it is equally tasty. Japanese Dry Curry looks like Indian Keema curry, but the flavouring is quite different. It is...
RECIPES
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Vitamins#Calories#Japanese
knowridge.com

Covid vaccines will be cleared from your body just in mere days or weeks

As Australia strives to reach its national COVID vaccination targets, there’s unprecedented focus on the biological effects of vaccines. While there’s an enormous amount of information available online, it’s increasingly difficult to discern truth from falsehood or even conspiracy. A common myth of vaccines that has appeared in recent months...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Woman claims Coach intentionally destroys ‘unwanted merchandise’ so ‘no one can use it’

A woman has accused fashion brand Coach of intentionally “slashing” unwanted merchandise despite a portion of the company’s website being dedicated to sustainability.Anna Sacks, who goes by the username @thetrashwalker on TikTok, frequently uses her platform to raise awareness of New York City’s excessive waste, with the TikTok user often documenting the unused “trash” thrown out by pharmacies and supermarkets.In her most recent video, uploaded this week, Sacks revealed that she had purchased multiple destroyed Coach purses from @dumpsterdivingmama, with Sacks claiming that each of the bags had been intentionally ruined, “which is Coach’s policy”.“Welcome to my first unboxing...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
Country
Japan
EatThis

Warning Signs You're in Danger of a Stroke, Says CDC

You're at risk for stroke if you have high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, smoke—or don't exercise, are obese, are of an older age, among other factors. Knowing the warning signs can make all the difference. "During a stroke, every minute counts! Fast treatment can lessen the brain damage that stroke can cause," says the CDC. "By knowing the signs and symptoms of stroke, you can take quick action and perhaps save a life—maybe even your own." Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
twincitieslive.com

Ancient Grains with MyNurish

Franco Romero, creator of MyNurish came up with a way to combine super foods, including ancient grains, in a tasty drink. Franco explains the benefits they provide. TCL Special This Month: MyNurish is offering their “Complete Body Plan” which includes 45 superfoods and over 200 vitamins, minerals and essential nutrients, plus 7000 antioxidants in each serving at a special price!!!
FOOD & DRINKS
finewoodworking.com

5 spectacular Japanese joints

In my article “Japanese Joinery in Practice” (FWW #292), I illustrate and explain various joints used by traditional Japanese carpenters. There are numerous joints used throughout the country and its history. After all, carpenters must weigh many factors when picking the right joint for the job. Structural function is foremost, since these timbers need to support structures from simple outbuildings to large temples. But aesthetics also play a role, especially when it comes to hiding a joint and end grain. The results are often more labor intensive, and therefore less common. Still, these examples offer insight into carpenters’ ingenuity and skill. To expand on the article’s offerings, here are some of these more complex, lesser used options.
JAPAN
Shropshire Star

Oxford jab creator says vaccine development has gone ‘backwards’

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert says her team is struggling to raise money to develop vaccines against already known diseases. Lessons have not been learnt from the coronavirus pandemic in the need to properly fund the development of vaccines into other infectious diseases, one of the creators of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab has said.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
nhpbs.org

Okonomiyake/Japanese Pizza

Chef Tsai cooks up two versions of Okonomiyaki/Japanese Pizza. First a delicious Smoked Salmon, Crispy Fennel, Okonomiyake, and then a Vegan Okonomiyake made with rice flour, shiitake mushrooms, cabbage and seasoned with garlic and fresh ginger. To cool things down, he mixes a refreshing Cucumber-Mint Saketini for himself, and a Cucumber-Mint Spritzer for Henry.
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Refurbished Ancient Convents

An ancient convent located on the French island of Corsica receives a facelift thanks to the architectural genius of the design firm Amelia Tavella Architectes. The Saint-Francois Convent was built in 1480 and sits atop a hill that overlooks the local village and surrounding mountainscape. Amelia Tavella Architectes was commissioned to add an extension that adjoined the preserved structure with the falling ruins. In response to the site, the architects have designed a building completely clad in perforated copper that attaches itself to the original building. The old and new structures connect harmoniously together and are joined by remaining ruins.
RELIGION
TrendHunter.com

Serene Japanese Patisseries

Luxury hotel Tokyo Aman officially launched its own premium patisserie at the Ootemori Centre in the Otemachi Tower, which is sure to become a go-to culinary destination. The 'La Pâtisserie by Aman Tokyo' was designed in partnership with Bond Design Studio Inc., a renowned Tokyo-based design firm. The new space blends traditional Japanese architecture and stylings with dramatic modernism while using organic textures and layered materials.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ

Gyu-Kaku is a Japanese barbecue restaurant in Brickell, and one of those places where you cook your own meat, seafood, or veggies on a little grill in the center of the table. This happens to be one of the few spots in Miami where you can do that, which is why it can be a good weeknight dinner or casual date spot to mix things up, especially if you’re sick of the many expensive, upscale restaurants in Brickell. Just don’t expect the best Japanese barbecue you’ve ever had. The food hovers around average to slightly above average, and the atmosphere is a little too dull for us to suggest coming here when you want a fun night out.
RESTAURANTS
finewoodworking.com

Japanese joinery in practice

Synopsis: The Japanese craft of tekizami, hand preparation of timber by craftspeople, is not commonly seen in great detail by other than the masters who build with it. But thanks to Emi Shinmura’s time spent working with her grandmother, Harumi, who is trained in this craft, we get an in-depth view of these masterful joints.
ASIA
beckershospitalreview.com

Convalescent plasma offers little benefit to severe COVID-19 patients, study suggests

While convalescent plasma was among the arsenal of tools to fight COVID-19 in the first few months of the pandemic, it has little effect on improving outcomes among critically ill COVID-19 patients, according to research published Oct. 4 in JAMA. The study involved 2,011 severely ill COVID-19 patients across 129...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy