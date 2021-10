After the Dallas Cowboys finished blasting the Philadelphia Eagles, 41-21 on Monday night, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was, as usual, pretty excited about his team. One player stood out for Jones, that being linebacker Micah Parsons. The rookie from Penn State had four tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass breakup and one quarterback hit during the game. The No. 12 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Parsons now has 13 tackles, eight solo tackles, 1.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, six QB hits and two pass breakups during the three games for the Cowboys.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO