CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Argument over parking spot leaves Florida man dead

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a84E4_0cFDtLGr00
Man charged: Charles Bentley was charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a man after an argument over a parking space. (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An argument over a parking space resulted in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old Florida man on Saturday, authorities said.

Gilbert Ray Bush died from gunshot wounds in St. Petersburg, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Charles Edward Bentley, 23, of Pinellas Park, was charged with second-degree murder, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s online booking records.

According to police, the argument began at about 1:20 a.m. EDT when Bush attempted to park in a spot where Bentley and his friends were standing, WFLA reported.

Police said Bentley then pulled out a gun and shot Bush several times before leaving the area on foot, WTSP reported. He was later caught by officers a short distance from the scene, the television station reported.

Bush was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Bentley was being held without bail, online records show.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man robbed at gunpoint in Beaver County

GREENE TWP, Pa. — A Conneautville man was robbed at gunpoint by two men in Beaver County on Friday. The Pennsylvania State Police said the incident occurred around 9:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Upper Service Road, Greene Township. Police said the victim set up the purchase of an...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Security guard stabbed in mask dispute at NYC Apple Store, police say

NEW YORK CITY — Police said a man stabbed a security guard Friday at the Apple Store in Manhattan during a dispute over wearing a mask, according to multiple reports. Authorities told WABC-TV that the security guard told the man that he had to wear a mask to enter the store on West 14th Street around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The man refused and stabbed the guard in the stomach and arm and slashed his head, according to WCBS-TV.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Pinellas Park, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 men guilty of lawyer's murder that shocked the Netherlands

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — Two men were convicted Monday and sentenced to 30 years in prison for the murder of a Dutch lawyer who represented a witness in a high-profile criminal case against suspected gangland bosses, a slaying that shocked the nation and sparked calls for a tougher crackdown on organized crime.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
57K+
Followers
72K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy