Marches held in Rochester and Seneca Falls for reproductive rights
(WXXI News & AP) Hundreds of people marched in both Rochester and Seneca Falls on Saturday as part of nationwide protests demanding continued access to abortion. The demonstrations happened days before the start of a new term for the Supreme Court that will decide the future of abortion rights in the United States, after appointments of justices by President Donald Trump strengthened conservative control of the high court.www.wxxinews.org
