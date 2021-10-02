Steelers WR Chase Claypool downgraded to ‘OUT’ vs. the Packers in Week 4
On Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a number of positive reports when it came to availability due to injury for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. The one player who did pop up on the injury report midway through the week and was still a concern was wide receiver Chase Claypool. According to Steelers PR spokesperson Burt Lauten, Chase Claypool has now been downgraded to ‘OUT’ for Sunday’s game.www.chatsports.com
