Steelers WR Chase Claypool downgraded to ‘OUT’ vs. the Packers in Week 4

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers have plenty of struggles in the middle of the field. Whenever the topic of improving the offense comes up, one of the first things to be noticed is the fact that the Steelers are anemic at attacking the middle of the field beyond about five yards. There are many reasons why the Steelers can not unlock this area of the field. Some of it may have to do with longer developing routes that the offensive line can not block for. Maybe, it’s Ben Roethlisberger’s arm strength.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO