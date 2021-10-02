CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers WR Chase Claypool downgraded to ‘OUT’ vs. the Packers in Week 4

By Behind the Steel Curtain
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a number of positive reports when it came to availability due to injury for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. The one player who did pop up on the injury report midway through the week and was still a concern was wide receiver Chase Claypool. According to Steelers PR spokesperson Burt Lauten, Chase Claypool has now been downgraded to ‘OUT’ for Sunday’s game.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
steelersnow.com

Chase Claypool: Defenses Keeping Players in Middle of Field against Steelers

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers have plenty of struggles in the middle of the field. Whenever the topic of improving the offense comes up, one of the first things to be noticed is the fact that the Steelers are anemic at attacking the middle of the field beyond about five yards. There are many reasons why the Steelers can not unlock this area of the field. Some of it may have to do with longer developing routes that the offensive line can not block for. Maybe, it’s Ben Roethlisberger’s arm strength.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers Injury Updates: Claypool Questionable vs. Packers; Johnson, Smith-Schuster to Play

Wide receiver Chase Claypool is questionable to play against the Green Bay Packers this Sunday after suffering a hamstring injury mid-week and not practicing on Friday. Claypool was limited at practice on Thursday with the hamstring injury and did not practice Friday. If he is unable to play, James Washington would likely replace him in the starting lineup.
NFL
cheeseheadtv.com

Packers vs Steelers: Gameday Preview - 2021 Week 4

After an exciting road trip out west, the Packers come back home to take on the Steelers. Pittsburgh has had Green Bay's number recently, winning the last 5 regular season matchups (although the Packers won the one playoff game between these two teams in that stretch). Most recently, the Steelers beat the Packers with a last second field goal in 2017 - a game Brett Hundley started. In 2013, the Steelers scored a late touchdown to win against a Packers squad led by Matt Flynn.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Green Bay Packers#Steelers Pr
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Fantasy Football: Who to start and sit in Steelers vs. Packers, Week 4

Now that fantasy owners have begun to get a feel for what their team’s strengths and weaknesses are, more attention will be given to trades over the next month. Don’t let that distract you from the weekly start and sit decisions though. Do you have Steelers or Packers players on your fantasy team and unsure about which ones you should start? If that is you, you have to come to the right place.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers Injury Updates: Sutton, Washington Out vs. Broncos; Claypool, Dotson to Return

Four Steelers players have been ruled out of Sunday’s Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos, including defensive starter Cam Sutton. Sutton, the team’s starting outside cornerback that also plays in the slot in sub packages, did not practice at all this week after suffering a groin injury in the fourth quarter of the Steelers’ loss at Green Bay on Sunday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Russell Wilson’s surgery had complications

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was forced to leave Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams as the result of an injury to his middle finger. Initially, it was unclear how severe Wilson’s injury was, but the reality quickly came into focus. The eight-time Pro Bowler had suffered a ruptured tendon which required surgery, putting him out for up to two months.
NFL
The Spun

Legendary Minnesota Vikings Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings lost a beloved figure when a former star player passed away. Mick Tingelhoff, a longtime center for the Vikings, passed away this week according to a statement from the team today. He was 81 years old. “Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great...
NFL
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Makes Decision On Controversial Davante Adams Hit

Nearly a week ago, the Green Bay Packers took down the San Francisco 49ers with a late field goal thanks to the incredible combination of Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams. The latter, though, was nearly knocked out of the game with a vicious hit. Rodgers tried to hit...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
The Spun

Former 49ers, Saints LB Has Reportedly Passed Away At 37

Former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away at 37. Haralson was a fifth-round pick for the 49ers out of Tennessee in 2006. He played seven seasons for the team before finishing his career with two years in New Orleans. In nine years, Haralson...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Fans React To Jerry Jones’ Announcement

Jerry Jones announced some notable roster moves for the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday morning. The Dallas Cowboys owner announced the plan on the offensive line moving forward. The NFC East franchise will be without offensive tackle La’el Collins, who’s been suspended for five games for failing to appear for a drug test.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Terrifying Hit On Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow was on the receiving end of an absolutely terrifying hit from some Green Bay Packers defenders on Sunday afternoon. Burrow, who’s looked good this season following his torn ACL injury in 2020, was drilled by a couple of Packers defenders in the first half on Sunday.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy