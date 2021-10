Lil Nas X is taking a victory lap after his debut album Montero bowed in second place on the Billboard 200 albums chart. He took to Twitter on Monday to celebrate that three of his songs have taken up residency in the BillboardHot 100’s top 10: “Industry Baby,” “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “That’s What I Want” at numbers two, nine and 10, respectively. But he also shared a special message to the people who helped him become the man he is today — and that includes his haters.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO