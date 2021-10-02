CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faculty Recital for Hispanic Heritage Month Oct. 10 at Western Illinois University

By Sean Leary
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Western Illinois University School of Music will host a faculty recital in the College of Fine Arts and Communication Recital Hall at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10 as part of the University’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. This performance is open free for limited general audience seating, but due...

www.quadcities.com

