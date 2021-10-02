Faculty Recital for Hispanic Heritage Month Oct. 10 at Western Illinois University

The Robert E. Brown Center for World Music is a program of the School of Music at Illinois which promotes understanding and appreciation of global music and dance. Established with a focus on active study of performance with tradition-bearing, folkloric artists, the center has emerged as a program embracing contemporary extensions of these forms and more. More information, about the center can be found at cwm.illinois.edu. The Bettendorf Public Library’s biannual Global Gathering series is a two-month celebration of culture, heritage, and tradition. This year’s events, which are available virtually and in person, encompass the globe with its 2021 Global Gathering: World Tour. Special programs, art displays and new check-out materials related to the theme are available at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. More information about Global Gathering events can be found at the Library’s website or by calling 563-344-4175. The 2021 Global Gathering: World Tour is sponsored by The Bettendorf Public Library Foundation, Quad City Bank & Trust, Morgan Stanley, HNI Corporation, Bettendorf Rotary, and Twin State.

