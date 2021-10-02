CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate scrounges together 30-day highway funding extension

By Carly Roman
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0FD4_0cFDsp3q00


The Senate cobbled together a bipartisan coalition to pass an extension of a highway funding bill as the Democrats' other massive spending plans appear doomed for defeat.

The temporary extension of the Highway Trust Fund, passed by unanimous consent Saturday following approval in the House Friday night, ensures that 3,700 federal workers will not be furloughed. The bill, a consensus measure passed during a brief session, will now head to the White House for approval.

BIDEN LEAVES CAPITOL IN DEFEAT AFTER PEP TALK FAILS TO GET WARRING DEMS TO COMPROMISE ON MASSIVE SPENDING PLANS

Democratic lawmakers had hoped to get a stopgap spending bill needed to fund the government to the president's desk, but uniform GOP opposition spearheaded by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to a provision raising the debt ceiling dashed those hopes.

"I wish we were not at that point, calling up a short-term extension … Yet, here we are," Rep. Peter DeFazio said of the highway funding extension.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The senators' ability to reach consensus on the highway bill comes in stark contrast to Democrats' other policy objectives, which are being stonewalled by centrist Democrats standing in lockstep with Republican opponents. President Joe Biden headed to Capitol Hill Friday to visit persuadable members — an effort that proved unsuccessful.

"Come on, man. Unite the party, 50-50. I got it," the president said when asked about the difficulty uniting his party behind his "Build Back Better" agenda.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Rep. Schiff reveals impeachment regrets, tensions on Capitol Hill after insurrection

Nine months after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., says the Capitol is a "different place." "I think the relationships that we had with our [GOP] colleagues before that day, which were already fraying, reached a real breaking point," Schiff, who made the case for President Donald Trump's impeachment at the first trial in 2020, told NPR's Michel Martin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Yellen confident Congress will raise debt ceiling

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that it will be lawmakers’ responsibility to raise the federal debt limit and expressed confidence that Congress would do so after the temporary reprieve runs out on Dec. 3. “Once Congress and the administration have decided on spending plans and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

McConnell seizes on debt standoff to undermine Biden agenda

In the frantic bid to avert a default on the nation’s debt, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell held a position of unusual power — as the one who orchestrated both the problem and the solution.McConnell is no longer the majority leader, but he is exerting his minority status in convoluted and uncharted ways, all in an effort to stop President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda and even if doing so pushes the country toward grave economic uncertainty. All said, the outcome of this debt crisis leaves zero confidence there won't be a next one. In fact, McConnell engineered an...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Peter Defazio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#The Highway Trust Fund#The White House#Democratic#Gop#Republican#Capitol Hill
CNN

Senate passes short-term debt ceiling extension

Schumer says Senate will vote tonight on debt limit increase agreement. From Ali Zaslav, Clare Foran, Ted Barrett and Manu Raju. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said a vote on a short-term agreement to speed up passage of the debt ceiling increase deal will take place tonight. At 7:30 p.m....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Marietta Daily Journal

Biden signs highway extension bill into law

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Saturday approved a 30-day extension of federal surface transport programs that ends brief furloughs for 3,700 Department of Transportation employees. The U.S. Senate passed the measure by unanimous consent earlier in the day. The maneuver follows this week’s delay in a bipartisan infrastructure bill...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
NBC Bay Area

Federal Highway Programs Saved by Temporary Funding Bill

America's federal roads will likely keep on truckin' thanks to a temporary highway funding bill passed by Congress Saturday. The 30-day funding legislation will keep federal surface transportation workers on government payrolls and avoid shutdowns and furloughs at the Department of Transportation. It was approved by the Senate by unanimous...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Senate votes to replenish Highway Trust Fund

The Senate voted Saturday to temporarily replenish the Highway Trust Fund, just hours after the House passed an emergency stopgap funding measure. The Senate passed the measure by unanimous consent on Saturday and it will now proceed to President Biden’s desk for his signature. Cash for the trust ran out...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
151K+
Followers
52K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy