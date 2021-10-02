Senate scrounges together 30-day highway funding extension

The Senate cobbled together a bipartisan coalition to pass an extension of a highway funding bill as the Democrats' other massive spending plans appear doomed for defeat.

The temporary extension of the Highway Trust Fund, passed by unanimous consent Saturday following approval in the House Friday night, ensures that 3,700 federal workers will not be furloughed. The bill, a consensus measure passed during a brief session, will now head to the White House for approval.

BIDEN LEAVES CAPITOL IN DEFEAT AFTER PEP TALK FAILS TO GET WARRING DEMS TO COMPROMISE ON MASSIVE SPENDING PLANS

Democratic lawmakers had hoped to get a stopgap spending bill needed to fund the government to the president's desk, but uniform GOP opposition spearheaded by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to a provision raising the debt ceiling dashed those hopes.

"I wish we were not at that point, calling up a short-term extension … Yet, here we are," Rep. Peter DeFazio said of the highway funding extension.

The senators' ability to reach consensus on the highway bill comes in stark contrast to Democrats' other policy objectives, which are being stonewalled by centrist Democrats standing in lockstep with Republican opponents. President Joe Biden headed to Capitol Hill Friday to visit persuadable members — an effort that proved unsuccessful.

"Come on, man. Unite the party, 50-50. I got it," the president said when asked about the difficulty uniting his party behind his "Build Back Better" agenda.

