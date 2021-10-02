Ronald Koeman's Barcelona job is safe despite awful start to Champions League season, Barca president says
Beleaguered Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman is to stay in his position, club president Joan Laporta has announced. It had seemed inevitable that Koeman would be the one to pay the price for Barcelona's disastrous start to their Champions League campaign, where they have lost consecutive matches 3-0 to Bayern Munich and Benfica, with the Dutchman himself appearing to acknowledge after the latter of those two games that his future was out of his hands. Laporta has not particularly hidden his doubts about Koeman and spent the summer searching for alternative candidates before settling on a second year with the incumbent.www.cbssports.com
