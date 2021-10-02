CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Philadelphia Double Shooting In Wawa Parking Lot Leaves Man Dead, Another Injured, Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FaWA1_0cFDouKd00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double shooting in a South Philadelphia Wawa parking lot Friday night has left one man dead and another injured, police say. The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

A 35-year-old was shot one time in the chest and died, according to officials. He was transported to Jefferson Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 12:22 a.m.

The other victim, a 24-year-old, was shot in the foot and is in stable condition, police say.

No arrests have been made, and no weapon has been recovered.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

CBS Philly

Teenager Shot Twice While Leaving North Philadelphia Vigil, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was shot twice in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, police say. The incident happened on 22nd and Lehigh Streets after the teenager was leaving a vigil around 7 p.m. Investigators don’t know if the shooting was related to the vigil. The victim was shot twice in the left calf and is in stable condition, police say. He was transported to Temple University by police. No arrest has been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Search For Driver After Car Hits Bicyclist In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A bicyclist is in the hospital after Philadelphia police say a driver crashed into him and then left the scene. The incident happened near South 8th and West Ritner Streets around 11 p.m. Sunday night. Officials confirmed to CBS3 the driver took off after the crash. There’s no word on if police have a suspect. Authorities said the victim is expected to be okay.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

ATM Explodes Inside West Philadelphia Convenience Store, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Someone blew up an ATM machine in Philadelphia’s Powelton neighborhood early Sunday morning, police say. The suspect came away empty-handed. The machine was badly damaged. It was located inside a 24-hour convenience store at 40th and Lancaster Avenue. Police say the explosion happened around 2:45 this morning, and that no one was injured. Eyewitness News is working to gain more info on what kind of device the suspect used to blow up the ATM. So far, no arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Man, Justin Reaves, Dies In Fatal Auto Accident That Involved SEPTA Trolley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old man died early Sunday morning in a fatal auto accident in West Philadelphia that involved a SEPTA Trolley, police say. The victim was later identified as Justin Reaves. The accident occurred on Powelton and Lancaster Avenue around 3:30 a.m., according to officials. The SEPTA Trolley was traveling westbound on Lancaster Avenue, police say, while the car Reaves was in traveled northbound on Powelton Avenue. The trolley then struck the car on the passenger side, which trapped him inside the car, and he had to be extricated from the vehicle. Reaves and the operator of the car, who has yet to be identified, were then transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Reaves was pronounced dead at 3:58 a.m., police say, while the operator suffered non-life-threatening injuries. There’s also no injury to the operator of the trolley, according to police. The investigation is active and ongoing with the Accident Investigation Division.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA Transit Police Searching For Suspect Who Allegedly Committed Arson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA Transit Police is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who allegedly committed arson at two stations over the weekend. The first incident happened at the Susquehanna-Dauphin Station around 11 p.m. on Saturday, according to SEPTA. The man allegedly took off his shirt and used a lighter to set a shirt and cone on fire. After that, the suspect then boarded a southbound train and got off at the Ellsworth-Federal Station where he set a trash can on fire, according to SEPTA. No injuries were reported in either incident. Anyone with information about the alleged suspect is asked to contact SEPTA Transit Police at 215-580-8111.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot 10 Times, Killed In Kensington, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot 10 times and killed in Kensington Friday afternoon, police say. It happened on the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Police say the 26-year-old was shot 10 times throughout his body. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and was later pronounced dead. Police say an arrest has been made and a weapon was recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: 48-Year-Old Man Expected To Survive After Being Shot 7 Times In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man is expected to survive after being shot seven times in South Philadelphia. The shooting happened on Pierce Street just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Police say the 48-year-old man was shot five times in the leg and twice in the arm. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. Police are still searching for a suspect and motive behind the shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Identify Officers Allegedly Shot By Jefferson Hospital Shooting Suspect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Philadelphia police have identified the two officers shot in the aftermath of the deadly shooting at Jefferson University Hospital. Officers Arcenio Perez and Edwin Perez were both shot early Monday morning when they confronted the suspect in Parkside. Arcenio Perez was shot in the arm and is still in the hospital. The other officer was grazed in the nose and has been released. Police say Stacey Hayes shot the officers after he killed his former coworker, Anrae James, inside the hospital. Hayes is still hospitalized after getting shot by police during the shootout. He’s been charged with murder.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

17-Year-Old Killed, Father Injured In Targeted Shooting Outside Burlington Township Walmart: Police

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A 17-year-old is dead after he and his father were shot in a Walmart parking lot on Thursday night. Police are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting, but as of right now, they say it wasn’t a random attack. “It’s terrible, it’s terrible. They got to take the guns away,” shopper Yvonne Gutierrez said. Shoppers were left stunned after learning a 17-year-old was shot and killed in the Walmart parking lot on Mount Holly Road in Burlington Township, just after 10 p.m. Thursday. “I’m always here in the morning or early afternoon, but...
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Suspect Wanted For Allegedly Knocking Woman Unconscious On Center City Street Arrested

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Thursday, Eyewitness News reported a video of a woman being attacked in Center City, and now police say the suspect is in custody. Police say 37-year-old Charles Holmes has been arrested, and the victim is crediting police and Eyewitness News. Security video shows a man rushing up to a woman before it appears he punches her in her face. She falls to the ground as he runs away. It happened at 21st and Walnut Streets in Center City late at night back on Sept. 30. Within hours of Eyewitness News’s story airing Thursday, police say officers recognized the suspect...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties Neighborhood, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 29-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and killed Wednesday night in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood, police say. The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Fairmount Avenue. The victim, who was later identified as Bahir Lacy, was transported to Jefferson Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:10 p.m, according to officials. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Recovering After Overnight Shooting In Kensington, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A 35-year-old man is recovering after Philadelphia police say he was shot in the Kensington neighborhood. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday morning at F and Clearfield Streets. The department said he was shot in the leg at a nearby park. There is no word on a motive, and no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Delaware County Fire Forced Amtrak, SEPTA To Suspend Service For Hours Sunday

FOLCROFT, Pa. (CBS) — In Folcroft, Delaware County, a fire on the Old Folcroft Avenue Bridge caused burning debris to fall onto the train tracks Sunday morning. Amtrak and SEPTA suspended service for several hours so crews could remove pieces of charred wood from the tracks. CREDIT: Folcroft FD The train service is now back to normal. Crews were on the scene for nearly nine hours. CREDIT: Folcroft FD There’s no word on what started the fire.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Antonia Pantoja Charter School Staff Finds Bullet Holes In Cafeteria, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Staff at a Philadelphia charter school found bullet holes and fragments in the cafeteria Thursday morning when they went to open it up to students, according to Philadelphia police. The department said staff arrived at Antonia Pantoja Charter School around 6:29 a.m. That’s when they found five bullet holes in the cafeteria window. Officers also found two bullet fragments inside. Investigators said only one security camera facing 2nd Street was working at the time. No students were at the school when the shots were fired, officers said. The incident is still under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

50-Year-Old Woman Shot In Frankford Neighborhood, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was shot in the back early Wednesday morning. Chopper 3 was over the scene on the 1600 block of Dyre Street around 8:42 a.m. The department said a 50-year-old woman was shot taken to the hospital by emergency personnel. No arrest was made, and officers found no weapons at the scene. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

One Person Injured In Fire At Fishtown Apartment Complex

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A two-alarm fire along Delaware Avenue in Fishtown is now under control, according to Philadelphia fire crews. According to officials, the fire was at a brand new apartment complex that was still under construction. The fire started before 4 a.m. Friday morning next to the Rivers Casino. Firefighters arrived and found the third floor of the building completely in flames. Acting Deputy Chief Michael Jackson told CBS3, “We had 75 personnel working on-site. The fire was placed under control in 49 minutes. Crews did a very good job.” Deputy Chief Jackson said the first did not extend to any other buildings. One person was taken to the hospital, officials said. The cause is still under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Off-Duty Officer Carjacked At Gunpoint In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are searching for a suspect after an off-duty Philadelphia police officer was carjacked in West Philadelphia. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at 46th Street and Hazel Avenue. The department said the suspect was armed and ditched the car in a nearby driveway 48th Street and Osage Avenue. Police found the officer’s uniform, which was inside the car, discarded on the ground. The off-duty officer was not injured.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Trenton Man, Douglas Munn, Killed In Early Morning Shooting: Police

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A 50-year-old man is dead after an early morning shooting in Trenton, according to Mercer County officials. The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. when authorities got a Shot Spotter alert. Officers found the victim between 165 and 167 Hoffman Avenue. He was shot multiple times. The victim, Douglas Munn of Trenton, died at the hospital. The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call (609) 989-6406.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Man In Wheelchair Stabbed During Robbery In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 34-year-old man in a wheelchair was stabbed during a robbery in Philadelphia’s Ogontz neighborhood Wednesday, police say. The incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. on the 1400 block of Chew Avenue. The man was stabbed once on the left side of his neck, according to officials, and is in stable condition. He was transported by police to Albert Einstein Medical Center. No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

‘It Can Happen To Anybody’: Woman Punched Unconscious On Center City Street Speaks Exclusively To CBS3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Caught on camera, a man was seen attacking a Philadelphia woman last week in Center City. The victim is speaking only to Eyewitness News. The victim says she has no idea who the man is who attacked her. Security video exclusively obtained by Eyewitness News shows a man across the street on the sidewalk, pacing around before he spots his victim on 21st and Walnut Streets in Center City last Thursday just before 10:45 p.m. You can see the man rushing up to her when it appears he punches her in her face and then runs away. The victim falls...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
