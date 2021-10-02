South Philadelphia Double Shooting In Wawa Parking Lot Leaves Man Dead, Another Injured, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double shooting in a South Philadelphia Wawa parking lot Friday night has left one man dead and another injured, police say. The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

A 35-year-old was shot one time in the chest and died, according to officials. He was transported to Jefferson Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 12:22 a.m.

The other victim, a 24-year-old, was shot in the foot and is in stable condition, police say.

No arrests have been made, and no weapon has been recovered.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .