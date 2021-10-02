Body believed to be missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano found: Police
A body believed to be 19-year-old college student Miya Marcano , who has been missing for just over a week, was discovered Saturday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office announced.
Authorities searched around the Tymber Skan apartments in Orange County, Florida, on Saturday and discovered a body in a wooded area nearby "that we believe to be that of Miya Marcano," Sheriff John Mina said.
Marcano, a student at Valencia College, was last seen at the Arden Villas apartments complex in Orlando where she lived on Sept. 24.MORE: Miya Marcano's family search for clues for 19-year-old's whereabouts
"Although we are very certain of the identity, the positive identification will have to come from the medical examiner's office. At this time we cannot confirm a cause of death," Mina said.
Mina said Marcano's family has been notified about the discovery of the body, which was found around 10:45 a.m. Saturday. He said a purse with Marcano's identification was found near the body as well.
Police were led to the area based on cellphone records of "prime suspect" Armando Caballero, 27, a maintenance worker at Arden Villas who was found dead Monday from an apparent suicide, authorities said.MORE: FBI assisting in 3-county search for missing Florida college student Miya Marcano: Sheriff
The records showed Caballero was near Tymber Skan apartments the day Marcano went missing around 8 or 9 p.m. Mina said that Caballero had lived at the Tymber Skan apartments at one time.
Authorities said Caballero had expressed a romantic interest in Marcano but she rebuffed his advances. Caballero possessed a key fob to access apartments and his was used at Marcano's unit just before her disappearance, authorities said.MORE: Video New twist in the search for Miya Marcano
"We believe Armando Caballero is solely responsible for this crime," Sheriff Mina said Saturday.
“This is not the update I wanted to give everyone,” Mina added. “Our hearts our broken. Everyone wanted this outcome to be different.”
