Body believed to be missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano found: Police

By Marlene Lenthang
ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

A body believed to be 19-year-old college student Miya Marcano , who has been missing for just over a week, was discovered Saturday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office announced.

Authorities searched around the Tymber Skan apartments in Orange County, Florida, on Saturday and discovered a body in a wooded area nearby "that we believe to be that of Miya Marcano," Sheriff John Mina said.

Marcano, a student at Valencia College, was last seen at the Arden Villas apartments complex in Orlando where she lived on Sept. 24.

"Although we are very certain of the identity, the positive identification will have to come from the medical examiner's office. At this time we cannot confirm a cause of death," Mina said.

Orange County Sheriffs Office via AP - PHOTO: A missing person poster shows missing student Miya Marcano.

Mina said Marcano's family has been notified about the discovery of the body, which was found around 10:45 a.m. Saturday. He said a purse with Marcano's identification was found near the body as well.

Police were led to the area based on cellphone records of "prime suspect" Armando Caballero, 27, a maintenance worker at Arden Villas who was found dead Monday from an apparent suicide, authorities said.

The records showed Caballero was near Tymber Skan apartments the day Marcano went missing around 8 or 9 p.m. Mina said that Caballero had lived at the Tymber Skan apartments at one time.

Google Maps - PHOTO: One of the buildings in the Tymber Skan apartments in Orange County, Florida, is seen in a 2016 Google Maps image.

Authorities said Caballero had expressed a romantic interest in Marcano but she rebuffed his advances. Caballero possessed a key fob to access apartments and his was used at Marcano's unit just before her disappearance, authorities said.

"We believe Armando Caballero is solely responsible for this crime," Sheriff Mina said Saturday.

“This is not the update I wanted to give everyone,” Mina added. “Our hearts our broken. Everyone wanted this outcome to be different.”

Bob Thomas
8d ago

Have you ever watched the show " I survived"?. There is horrible animals called people that we live with. We need beheadings as part of the punishment for murder. You watch the murder rate drop..

Reply(289)
750
gatorhunterdawg
8d ago

poor girl, no one should have to bury their daughter because of these kinds of circumstances

Reply(85)
515
Ele Hernaux
8d ago

how horrible, deepest sympathy for the family and friends. may she Rest in Peace

Reply(49)
307
