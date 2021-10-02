Abortion rights activists rally for abortion justice throughout the country
By By Alaa Elassar, CNN
8 days ago
Hundreds of people across the United States are marching today in support of reproductive rights as the most restrictive anti-abortion bill yet went into effect in Texas last month. Abortion rights activists are gathering at more than 600 marches across the US, holding placards and banners that read, "My mind,...
Republican candidate JD Vance described a pregnancy following rape or incest as “inconvenient” during an interview where he came out in support of the Texas abortion law.The Senate hopeful from Ohio, and author of Hillbilly Elegy, was asked by Spectrum News this week if women should be forced to carry a pregnancy to term if it was the result of rape or incest.“The question betrays a certain presumption that’s wrong,” Mr Vance said.“It’s not whether a woman should be forced to bring a child to term, it’s whether a child should be allowed to live, even though the circumstances of...
In its latest defense of its stringent new anti-abortion law, Texas says the travel of desperate women seeking abortions in other states is “stimulating” interstate commerce.The argument, which infuriated women’s rights groups, came up in a court filing by Texas’ top legal officials as they fend off a lawsuit from the US government. The Department of Justice is currently suing to stop the enforcement of Senate Bill 8, Texas’ near-total ban on abortions, and has cited its impact on interstate commerce as one reason to block it.In a legal brief filed on Wednesday, Texas said that argument doesn’t apply.“In...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — More than 100 abortion rights protesters rallied inside the Ohio Statehouse Tuesday and briefly entered the Senate chamber. The protesters chanted and carried signs, first outside the Statehouse, then in the Rotunda, then in the Senate chamber. “Abortion bans have got to go—OH—IO!” the protesters shouted repeatedly.
NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Thousands in New York City and New Jersey took to the streets in support of women’s reproductive rights with hundreds of similar rallies taking place across the country. The "Rally for Abortion Justice" marches are in protest of Texas’ new, extremely restrictive anti-abortion laws that...
A sea of pink shirts and signs flooded the steps of the New York State Capitol Saturday. It was part of the national movement for reproductive rights happening across the country this weekend. Leading the charge for the rally at the capitol was the president of the Upper Hudson Planned...
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds gathered at the steps of Northampton City Hall on Saturday afternoon, protesting conservative efforts to weaken and strip away the rights of women regarding abortion. The abortion justice rally was attended by determined women of all ages, the crowd of hundreds of activists spilled out...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Some organizations are making their voices heard loud and clear regarding where they stand on abortion. A number of Women’s Marches are being held across the nation Saturday, including one in Myrtle Beach. The event, known as the “Fight For Reproductive Rights,” takes place at...
Location: Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus. We march to show solidarity with the people affected by the abortion ban in Texas. We also march because we are well aware that Ohio could be next to pass similar laws. But we will not only march, we will also make October 2nd a day of action. We will meet at the Statehouse at 12:00 noon, march to Goodale Park, where we will have a training to do a voter registration drive. Training will take about 15 minutes. Instead of just marching, we will be actively working to change Republican control of the statehouse that they have maintained because of gerrymandering. Marching to Goodale will begin at one. Please come with your signs and your masks. As always, this is an intersectional march. We will be uplifting voices of BIPOC people, people who are members of the LGBTQ community, and disabled people who these kinds of laws most affect. We will have medics, legal observers, security, and extractors. We will have masks for those who need them, Clorox wipes, and hand sanitizer. Undoubtedly, there will be forced birth protestors there. Please do not engage, as that is what they want. We want everyone to remain safe.
Please join us for the Eureka Rally for Reproductive Rights and Abortion Justice, a National Women’s March event, in front of the Eureka Courthouse this Saturday, Oct 2, at 2 PM to DEFEND and PROTECT reproductive rights. This is in response to Texas’s unconstitutional six-week abortion ban, which renders Roe...
MURFREESBORO, TN — On Saturday, October 2 at 12 noon people across Rutherford and surrounding counties will take to the streets to rally and march to demand an end to the dangerous, escalating attacks on reproductive rights and freedoms in this country. The action in Murfreesboro is organized by Women’s...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — People across Myrtle Beach took to the streets Saturday morning in a march to "demand an end to the dangerous, escalating attacks on reproductive rights and freedoms in this country." The rally was one of the hundreds of other actions happening across the United States.
Pro-choice activists are arriving at the Pennsylvania Capitol Saturday morning in a show of solidarity to protect abortion and reproductive rights. Planned Parenthood Keystone and its partners have planned an 11 a.m. “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally, one of hundreds taking place across the country to support the pro-choice movement, according to a Planned Parenthood news release.
Despite the continuous snowfall, a group of Fairbanksans showed up to support abortion rights on Saturday at a rally dubbed Fairbanks Day of Action. The event, which included speakers and a car parade, was part of the nation-wide Day of Action to Protect Abortion, organized by Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates.
Raleigh, N.C. — People are expected to rally in demonstrations across the country on Saturday, including gatherings in Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte. In Raleigh, a Rally for Abortion Justice is expected to begin in Bicentennial Plaza on Edenton Street at 11 a.m., which will include speakers and a march during what advocates are calling a national day of action.
