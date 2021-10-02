Mets Daily Prospect Report, 10/2/21: A game Syracuse would rather forget

*All results from games played on Friday, October 1, 2021. Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (50-74) BUFFALO 12, SYRACUSE 1 (BOX) The Syracuse Mets fell behind almost immediately in last night’s game against the Buffalo Bisons. Zack Godley gave up eight earned runs in his 4.1 innings of work for Syracuse, putting the game largely out of reach before the end of the fifth inning. Buffalo tacked on an additional three runs off of Bradley Roney in the top of the eighth to extend their lead to 11-0 heading into the bottom of the eighth.