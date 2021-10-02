Polk County’s COVID cases drop nearly 40%, but vaccinations hit all-time low
As the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to drop in Polk County and across Florida, the number of vaccines administered locally has hit a record low. Polk reported 1,455 new COVID infections between Sept. 24 and Sept. 30, according to the latest weekly report from Florida Department of Health. That’s a steep drop of nearly 40% from a week earlier, marking the lowest level of new transmissions since mid-July.www.theledger.com
