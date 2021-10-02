CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

The 5 best sales to shop this weekend

By Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q2Ba0_0cFDnACm00
Shop weekend deals on top-tier items for men, women, kids and the home right now from some of our favorite retailers. Getty/DjordjeDjurdjevic

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Itching to do some online shopping this weekend? We've got you covered. Whether you need a new outfit for pumpkin picking this weekend or something to make cooking and baking easier , there are plenty of sales you can shop right now.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

If you're hunting for new fashion pieces, you can save big at Saks Fifth Avenue and J.Crew or shop discounts on accessories at the Kate Spade Surprise sale . Meanwhile, for markdowns on must-have kitchen and home essentials, check out the Macy's VIP event . Keep scrolling to shop more can't-miss deals this weekend.

1. Saks Fifth Avenue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RToEH_0cFDnACm00
Save 25% on select new arrivals at the Saks Fifth Avenue Friends and Family sale. Saks Fifth Avenue

Through Monday, October 4 , you can shop select new arrivals at 25% off and beauty essentials at 15% off during the Saks Fifth Avenue Friends and Family savings event . If you still need to refresh your wardrobe for fall, now's your chance to pick up trendy styles on a budget. For a stylish and practical jacket, take home the Sam Freestyle down puffer jacket , down from $350 to as little as $262.50. The winter weather essential is both wind- and water-resistant, has plenty of pockets and is made with goose down feathers.

Shop the Saks Fifth Avenue Friends and Family sale (Save 25%)

2. Macy's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hdITe_0cFDnACm00
Shop the Macy's VIP sale and save up to 30% on clearance and full-priced items. Macy's/Martha Stewart Collection

Take home must-have items for women, men, kids and the home right now at the Macy's VIP sale . Through Monday, October 4, you can score up to 30% off regular priced and clearance products when you ender code VIP at checkout. Prep for holiday cooking with the Corningware French white 10-piece bakeware set , down from $86 to just $50.99 when you enter the discount code. The stoneware dish set includes two ramekins, two 15-ounce side dishes and two larger oval baking dishes with both glass and plastic lids.

Shop the Macy's VIP sale (Save up to 30%)

3. Kate Spade Surprise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SsXJk_0cFDnACm00
Save up to 75% on customer-favorite bags at the Kate Spade Surprise sale. Kate Spade

For classic crossbody bags and statement styles, look no further than the Kate Spade Surprise sale . This weekend you can shop totes, handbags, wallets, backpacks and more at up to 75% off. Want to stay on trend? Consider the Jana tote , down from $329 to just $89. This timeless and sophisticated leather purse is the perfect everyday bag for yourself or holiday gift for someone close.

Shop the Kate Spade Surprise sale (Save up to 75%)

4. J.Crew

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O0nwO_0cFDnACm00
Save big on fall essentials and clearance items right now at J.Crew. Reviewed/Tara Jacoby/J.Crew

Stay warm with cozy sweaters, loungewear, jackets and more from J.Crew . Right now the customer-favorite retailer is offering up to 40% off select fall essentials (including new arrivals!) and an extra 50% off sale items when you enter code SALETIME at checkout. One great pick for men is the Wallace & Barnes corduroy chore jacket , currently down from $188 to $129.50. Inspired by vintage French workwear, the durable jacket features patch pockets and a button closure.

Shop the J.Crew clearance sale (Save up to 50% with code SALETIME)

Shop the J.Crew fall essentials sale (Save up to 40%)

5. Victoria's Secret

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44jkLI_0cFDnACm00
Save up to 50% at the Victoria's Secret fall sale. Victoria's Secret

Need a new swimsuit, sleep set or bra? Victoria's Secret has you covered with markdowns of up to 50% during the brand's fall savings event. If you're looking for a casual pull-over sports bra, you can pick up the Victoria's Secret strappy back heathered bra , down from $39.50 to just $20. The wireless bra features removable pads and a crossover back. Meanwhile, you can shop tons of underwear styles for as little as $25 for a 5-pack, a $5 price cut from the usual $30 tag.

Shop the Victoria's Secret Fall sale (Save up to 50%)

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The 5 best sales to shop this weekend

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

22 of the Best Deals We're Shopping at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Event

Beauty-lovers, it's time to treat yourself without breaking the bank, with discounted makeup, skin care, and hair-care products all on Amazon Beauty. The retailer is hosting its first-ever Holiday Beauty Haul event, where you can score deals on a wide variety of beauty favorites. Here are the details: starting now...
MAKEUP
Apartment Therapy

The Single Best Thing to Buy from Nordstrom’s Epic Sale, According to Our Shopping Editor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re anything like me, sales can sometimes lead to over-shopping. I don’t know what it is— I’m powerless in the face of a good deal, especially when shopping at a place like Nordstrom that boasts epic discounts on chef-worthy cookware (All-Clad and Le Creuset, I’m looking at you!) and cozy home decor accents.
SHOPPING
OK! Magazine

OK! Has You Covered With H&M's Best Apparel From Their Mid-Season Sale, Up To 50% OFF — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. Article continues below advertisement. OK! has you covered with your new favorite fashions from H&M!. This trend-setting, fashionable and eco-friendly clothing company...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Spade
Time Out Global

The best Australian loungewear brands to shop

These comfy and stylish fits can seamlessly take you from lounging at home to picnicking in the sun. Lockdown has been a great excuse to stop wearing tight jeans and slacks in favour of comfortable joggers, loose tees and flowy linen fits. If your loungewear collection currently consists of ratty old sweatshirts and holey trackies, elevate your wardrobe with pieces from these Australian brands. We've taken a liberal approach to loungewear, also incorporating resort-wear collections and pieces that can generally take you from bedtime to couch time, and on to picnic hangs and meanders down to the seaside.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WUHF

Weekend Buzz: Hiring out for your holiday shopping

Would you hire someone to handle your holiday shopping for you? That's the topic of debate in this week's Weekend Buzz, as more Americans are getting an early start this year. Sandy Waters joined Alexis Arnold on Good Day Rochester to discuss.
ROCHESTER, NY
Digital Trends

HP Days Sale is the best way to get a headstart on holiday shopping or grab new gear

The holidays are coming, whether you’re ready for them or not. With everything going on, it seems like a good idea to start shopping early. Not just to spend money, or throw it to the wind, but because quite a few things are happening like supply shortages, high demand for certain things, and, of course, the pandemic. Knowing this, HP has launched its HP Days Sale, with some excellent savings on a variety of products, kicking off the shopping season a little early, and allowing plenty of time for holiday deliveries. There is a lot included in the sale, like HP laptop deals on new business-ready laptops, gaming computers, or printers, and even a VR headset or two.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shop Right#Reviewed#Macy#Saks Fifth Avenue Save
WYFF4.com

Rossen Reports: Start holiday shopping with this big sale

You’ve heard the constant warnings: start your holiday shopping now!. Waiting for some good sales and deals? They’re finally here! Target is bringing back its annual "Deal Days" from Oct. 10 - 12. It will include savings not just online, but for the first time, the sales event will happen in stores too. The deals will be unveiled closer to the sale, but Target says there will be discounts on things like TVs, video games, kitchen appliances, etc.
SHOPPING
honolulumagazine.com

Best of Honolulu 2021: The Best Shopping on O‘ahu

Most markets have stands of seasonal merch to tempt a spontaneous splurge. But, honestly, much of that superfluous crap ends up cluttering cabinets or under car seats (for years). Foodland offers an exception. The family-run stores have chic, cute and covetable holiday hauls and gift-y goods sprinkled throughout the aisles. Each location carries its own unique mix from our favorite local and national retailers including Jana Lam x Plant Sax plant holders, Jules + Gem candles, Bradley & Lily greeting cards, Workshop 28 kitchen essentials, Food52 cookbooks and Sugarfina candies. Really, whichever location you shop, you’ll find something cool and fresh—besides lettuce, of course.
HONOLULU, HI
WWLP

Stock up on these Black Friday–worthy deals now at Amazon

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Amazon isn’t waiting for Black Friday to unveil amazing deals — they’re rolling out the savings right now. These deals cover every consumer’s and gift giver’s needs, whether they’re interested in fashion, electronics or toys. Some of the steep discounts that caught our eye are exercise essentials […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Facebook
Esquire

Shop the Best Picks from Allswell's Fall Sale on Mattresses and Bedding

Your weekend just got a little busier, and merrier. Before I give out the spoilers, why don’t you march over to Allswell and see it for yourself. Yes, Allswell, the home brand that'll have your back no matter how you snooze, is having a massive sale on all of its mattresses and beddings—15 percent off and 30 percent off, respectively—now through October 19.
HOME & GARDEN
Best Life

Walmart Shoppers Are Outraged the Store Is Getting Rid of This

We all know there's no more exciting shopping time than the holidays, but it's also the most expensive. According to the National Retail Federation, the average person in the U.S. spends about $1,000 during the holiday season, and most of us are looking to find ways to curb those costs. Walmart, which is known for its low prices as is, has long had sales, programs, and policies that help customers get the most bang for their buck, especially during the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Highsnobiety

Shop the Best Restored Rolexes by Jacquie Aiche Here

Like all niche, specialist communities, the world of luxury watches is one made up of levels. While some like to keep it classic with an entry-level icon like the Omega Seamaster or Rolex Submariner, others look to stand out from the crowd with six-figure Richard Milles. But standing out doesn’t always mean taking out a mortgage. Vintage customs are ideal for turning heads because they’re rare and largely unseen before, plus with designers like Jacquie Aiche offering drool-worthy retro updates for the same price as a new Submariner, it’s worth exploring.
BEAUTY & FASHION
goodhousekeeping.com

The best pieces to shop now at Everlane in the UK

Everlane UK is a fashion brand you could easily never come across. While it might not clamber for your attention, we think it deserves it nonetheless, particularly given that the US brand is a firm favourite of the Duchess of Sussex's. Meghan wore Everlane not once, but twice during the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

265K+
Followers
36K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy