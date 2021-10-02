CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD: Man Accused Of Grabbing 10-Year-Old Girl’s Buttocks At Brooklyn Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is trying to find a man suspected of inappropriately touching a young girl on a Brooklyn subway platform.

According to police, the suspect grabbed the 10-year-old’s buttocks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tkzNZ_0cFDn7dq00

(credit: NYPD)

It happened at the Hoyt-Schermerhorn Streets station while the girl and her mother were waiting for a Manhattan-bound A train on Oct. 1, police said.

The man police are looking for is believed to be 20-25 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782 . Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

