Agriculture

Mapleside Farms kicking off its Fall Fest

By Nadeen Abusada
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245oi0_0cFDmpzQ00

It's that time of year again.

The temperatures are dropping, the leaves are changing colors and pumpkins are out—which means Mapleside Farms has opened up its Pumpkin Village.

It's an all-weekend event filled with lots of apple and pumpkin sweets and topped with activities galore.

Mapleside Farms has more than 20 different attractions including a corn maze, 311-foot "Super Slide" and giant jump pillows.

You'll also find live music, delicious food and a theme each weekend. The festival is open every weekend for the month of October.

Mapleside Farms is located at 294 Pearl Road, Brunswick, 44212.

The hours are the following:

  • FRIDAYS: 4 to 9 p.m.
  • SATURDAYS: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • SUNDAYS: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CLICK HERE for more information.

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

