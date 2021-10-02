Mapleside Farms kicking off its Fall Fest
It's that time of year again.
The temperatures are dropping, the leaves are changing colors and pumpkins are out—which means Mapleside Farms has opened up its Pumpkin Village.
It's an all-weekend event filled with lots of apple and pumpkin sweets and topped with activities galore.
Mapleside Farms has more than 20 different attractions including a corn maze, 311-foot "Super Slide" and giant jump pillows.
You'll also find live music, delicious food and a theme each weekend. The festival is open every weekend for the month of October.
Mapleside Farms is located at 294 Pearl Road, Brunswick, 44212.
The hours are the following:
- FRIDAYS: 4 to 9 p.m.
- SATURDAYS: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- SUNDAYS: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
