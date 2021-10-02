50 years in the making: Johnson City Mall celebrates half a century with circus theme

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A regional retail center celebrated an important milestone on Saturday after The Mall at Johnson City turned 50 years old.

In honor of the five decades of continuous business, stores and customers enjoyed “50 Years of The Miracle Mall” on October 2 with an homage to the mall’s humble beginnings.

The event featured a circus theme complete with inflatables, princess appearances, circus acts, food trucks, giveaways and a concert by local band The Kindest People.

Founded in 1971, the mall has served as a home for several businesses with 60 currently in operation.

“We are very blessed to be 100% occupied here at the mall at Johnson City,” said Ashley Grindstaff, mall general manager. “There’s so much to celebrate. We just had HomeGoods open in our center. We’ve had so many tenant openings this past year. It really is just kind of a great way to celebrate all that’s been achieved over the last 50 years.”

In addition to celebrating the half century of operation, mall staff are looking forward to “Flannel Fest” on October 23 to savor the hallmarks of fall.