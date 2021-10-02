E. Faye Williams: Freedom
(TriceEdneyWire.com) – It’s hard to believe and even sadder to have to admit that naturalized citizens are more knowledgeable about the functions, operation and current events related to the United States government than natural-born citizens. That’s primarily attributed to the extremely rigorous education program and demonstrated knowledge necessary to meet the stringent requirements of the naturalization process. While many of those natural-born assume they have or will acquire such knowledge through the process of osmosis or the ignorant musings of a “smart” friend or neighbor, our naturalized fellow-citizens have been vetted, tested, and have proven themselves worthy of their rights and privileges of citizenship.newpittsburghcourier.com
