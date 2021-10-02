E. Faye Williams: Freedom

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Recent reports from the U.S. border regarding the rejection of our Haitian brothers and sisters seeking refuge from disaster in their own country brought pangs of anger and regret. Thousands of Haitians thought the United States would be a safe haven. There is little doubt that many of them spent their last dollar to come to our nation — a nation where many of them had/have relatives who would have been glad to host them until they could get on their feet. Unfortunately, upon their arrival they found the professed compassion and humanity of the American people to be an empty promise. For them, the absolute rejection of the Donald Trump years was replayed by the actions of this new administration.

IMMIGRATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO