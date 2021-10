Adtalem Global Education Inc. issued the following announcement on Oct. 8. Chamberlain University, which has the largest nursing school in the U.S., today announced that its Master of Public Health (MPH) degree program has achieved accreditation from the Council on Education for Public Health (CEPH), which is an independent agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education to accredit schools and programs of public health.

