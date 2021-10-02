CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

How to Watch the ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season Premiere

By Ryan Lattanzio
IndieWire
IndieWire
 8 days ago

Saturday Night Live ” is up and running for its 47th season premiere in Studio 8H on October 2. The kickoff for the new season will be hosted by Owen Wilson (most recently seen as star of the Disney+ series “Loki”) and will feature fellow Texas native Kacey Musgraves as the musical guest. Want to watch? You don’t have to have a traditional cable subscription to tune in.

One way to watch the season premiere is through Hulu + Live TV, which offers a free seven-day trial. But if waiting until Sunday isn’t a problem, you can stream “Saturday Night Live” with a regular subscription that morning, usually around 9 a.m. ET.

And since this is an NBC show, you can also watch “Saturday Night Live” via a Peacock Premium subscription, which allows you to stream the show live on Saturday night. Another benefit of Peacock is that you can tune into all past seasons of the show as well.

If you have access to cable but still want to watch “Saturday Night Live” online, you can use your digital login credentials to stream the episode live on NBC’s website , which also gives you entry to other live programming from the network. If you’re a cord-cutter and don’t have cable, you can tune into “Saturday Night Live” via various live TV streaming platforms, including Sling TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now. Many of these services offer a no-risk free trial. You can also use a digital antenna to watch all broadcast programming for free, live, all the time

SNL ” airs on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/10:30 p.m. CT on NBC. If you’re on the West Coast, you can catch “Saturday Night Live” on NBC beginning at 8:30 p.m. PT.

Host Owen Wilson will next be seen in Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” which opens in theaters from Searchlight Pictures on October 22.

As for the rest of the “Saturday Night Live” cast, there are some faces new and old among the fray. The complete ensemble cast consists of Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Featured members will be Aristotle Athari, Andrew Dismukes, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, and Sarah Sherman. Leaving the show are longtime cast member Beck Bennett and featured player Lauren Holt.

Check out this week’s “SNL” promo below.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Saturday Night Live’ Review: The Best and Worst of Kim Kardashian West’s Hosting Debut

“Saturday Night Live” saw another hosting debut this weekend, this time in the form of a celebrity who could possibly even be called the complete opposite of last week’s host, Owen Wilson: Kim Kardashian West. The influencer/reality TV star/mogul took the stage at Studio 8H for the first time ever on Saturday night, poking fun at herself and her family in the process. Host: Kim Kardashian West In terms of the proverbial 2021 “bingo card,” surely no one had “Kim Kardashian kills it during her ‘SNL’ monologue” on theirs. But that is exactly what she did in her four-and-a-half-minute monologue, as she...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

SNL: Fans praise Kim Kardashian for ‘slaying’ opening monologue with jokes about Kanye West and OJ Simpson

The new season of Saturday Night Live continued this evening with the second episode in series 47.Host Kim Kardashian kicked off the show by delivering a monologue that may viewers on social media were quick to praise, with jokes about OJ Simpson, her family and Kanye West.She began with a joke about her father, who was part of OJ Simpson’s defence team in the Nineties. Kardashian said: “I think I’m following in my father’s footsteps. My father was and still is such an influence and inspiration to me and I credit him with really opening my eyes to racial...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

How to Watch ‘SNL’ Hosted by Kim Kardashian West

“Saturday Night Live” is back in full swing for its 47th season, taking place in Studio 8H in New York City. For the second episode of the new season, Kim Kardashian West is doing hosting duties, joined by Halsey as the musical guest. Want to watch? You don’t have to have a traditional cable subscription to tune in. One way to watch the season premiere is through Hulu + Live TV, which offers a free seven-day trial. But if waiting until Sunday isn’t a problem, you can stream “Saturday Night Live” with a regular subscription that morning, usually around 9 a.m....
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb updates fans with incredibly sad news

Hoda Kotb sadly had to share some upsetting news with her social media followers on Friday when she announced she was mourning the loss of someone special. The Today show host took to Instagram with a photograph and a message which had her fans inundating her with prayers. Hoda revealed...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

This TV Star Left His Show After "Terrorizing the Set," Producer Says

When Derek Shepherd met his end via a car accident on the 11th season of Grey's Anatomy, fans were shocked. After all, Patrick Dempsey seemed to be just as crucial to the medical drama as star Ellen Pompeo, and Meredith and Derek (or MerDer, if you're in that deep) were the show's central romance. Now, thanks to a new book about the making of the TV staple, How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy by journalist Lynette Rice, some new information has come to light about the behind-the-scenes drama that led to Dempsey's 2015 exit from the show. Read on to find out why one executive producer said the star was "terrorizing the set" and how his relationship with his colleagues reportedly deteriorated.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Mikey Day
Person
Heidi Gardner
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Kyle Mooney
Person
Colin Jost
Person
Cecily Strong
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Beck Bennett
Person
Bowen Yang
Person
Chloe Fineman
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Alex Moffat
The Independent

Drew Barrymore praises Dakota Johnson for calling out Ellen DeGeneres: ‘That was amazing, by the way’

Drew Barrymore praised Dakota Johnson for her handling of the infamous interview in which she accused Ellen DeGeneres of lying.In 2019, Johnson took part in an interview on Ellen where the presenter said that she had not been invited to her 30th birthday party.However, Johnson disputed the claim and said that DeGeneres had been invited, using the now legendary line: “Actually no, that’s not the truth Ellen.”Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday (7 October), Johnson was asked about her famous neighbours. The Fifty Shades of Grey star listed off Jimmy Kimmel and said that the late night...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Sling Tv#At T Tv Now#Youtube Tv#Studio 8h#Hulu Live Tv#Nbc#Peacock Premium#Fubotv#At T Tv#Searchlight Pictures
TVLine

SNL: Kim Kardashian's Suitors Include Jesse Williams, John Cena, Chris Rock in Bachelorette Parody — Watch Video

Kim Kardashian West had no shortage of celebrity suitors to choose from during Saturday Night Live‘s Bachelorette parody. The premise of The Dream Guy was simple: West’s Rochelle had to choose which seven men would advance to the next round of the competition — and the one guy who didn’t receive a rose token would be sent home burned alive. Among Rochelle’s potential mates were Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl, The Boys), Tyler Cameron (The Bachelorette), Blake Griffin (of the Brooklyn Nets), Chris Rock (SNL), Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), John Cena (Peacemaker) and, um… Kyle Mooney’s Zeek.  Also in the mix was Dream Guy “producer” Amy Schumer, who accepted Rochelle’s token with “both of my holes.” So, who advanced to the next round? And who was sent into a fiery pit to burn for all of eternity? Press PLAY on the video above to find out. West’s SNL debut kicked off with a self-deprecating monologue that acknowledged her unlikely turn as master of ceremonies (watch here). What followed were a stream of self-referential sketches, including The People’s Kourt, in which Kim played her own sister, Kourtney. Grade West’s episode via the following poll, then drop a comment with your full review.
TV & VIDEOS
talesbuzz.com

Jennifer Lopez gazes at Ben Affleck in intimate new Instagram

Ben Affleck has made another rare appearance on girlfriend Jennifer Lopez‘s Instagram grid. Though the back-on couple are no strangers to public displays of affection or paparazzi nipping at their heels, there’s been little social media confirmation of their reignited romance. To wit: a shot of the stars kissing buried in a collage posted by Lopez in July to mark her 52nd birthday, and in September, a flash of Affleck’s arm as she shared footage from their trip to the Venice Film Festival, where they made their first Bennifer 2.0 red carpet outing at the world premiere for his new film, The Last Duel.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian’s First ‘SNL’ Promos Are Here and Honestly She’s Pretty Funny?

In case you didn’t get the memo, Kim Kardashian West is hosting Saturday Night Live for the very first time this weekend, and they just released her very first promos. In one teaser with Saturday Night Live’s Cecily Strong and musical guest Halsey, Kim deadpans, “Hi, I’m Kim Kardashian West, and I’m hosting SNL this week with Halsey.” Cecily then says, “Oh my gosh, this crazy thought just occurred to me in this exact moment right now. Should we start our own girl group?” to which Halsey replies, “Absolutely not,” and Kim adds, “We already said no when you pitched that backstage.”
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Anthony Anderson Talks 'Bittersweet' Final Season of 'Black-ish' and New Prank Show With Mom (Exclusive)

The end of Black-ish is near, and Anthony Anderson is anticipating a rough time. ABC renewed its Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated sitcom for an eighth and final season on May 14, an announcement that creator and executive producer Kenya Barris called "both exciting and bittersweet." Anderson finds that description very apt as production on the final installment nears an end.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Bull’: Michael Weatherly-Led Show Writes Out Original Cast Member

Former NCIS star Michael Weatherly returned to the small screen last week when his hit CBS series Bull began its sixth season on Thursday, October 6. Of course, the members of the hit Michael Weatherly-led series were happy to return to their on-screen offices with the outspoken trial expert. However, there was one character that was noticeably absent as the show’s sixth season premiered last week.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff ‘That ’90s Show’ With Kurtwood Smith & Debra Jo Rupp Ordered By Netflix

Netflix has given a formal series green light to That ’90s Show, a follow-up to Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner’s hit That ’70s Show. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will anchor the spinoff, reprising their respective roles as Red Forman and Kitty Forman. They will executive produce That ’90s Show alongside its creators, That ’70s Show alum Gregg Mettler — who serves as showrunner — Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, and their daughter Lindsay Turner. Set in Wisconsin in 1995, That ’90s Show follows Leia Forman, daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who is visiting her grandparents...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy