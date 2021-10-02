How to Watch the ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season Premiere

“ Saturday Night Live ” is up and running for its 47th season premiere in Studio 8H on October 2. The kickoff for the new season will be hosted by Owen Wilson (most recently seen as star of the Disney+ series “Loki”) and will feature fellow Texas native Kacey Musgraves as the musical guest. Want to watch? You don’t have to have a traditional cable subscription to tune in.

One way to watch the season premiere is through Hulu + Live TV, which offers a free seven-day trial. But if waiting until Sunday isn’t a problem, you can stream “Saturday Night Live” with a regular subscription that morning, usually around 9 a.m. ET.

And since this is an NBC show, you can also watch “Saturday Night Live” via a Peacock Premium subscription, which allows you to stream the show live on Saturday night. Another benefit of Peacock is that you can tune into all past seasons of the show as well.

If you have access to cable but still want to watch “Saturday Night Live” online, you can use your digital login credentials to stream the episode live on NBC’s website , which also gives you entry to other live programming from the network. If you’re a cord-cutter and don’t have cable, you can tune into “Saturday Night Live” via various live TV streaming platforms, including Sling TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now. Many of these services offer a no-risk free trial. You can also use a digital antenna to watch all broadcast programming for free, live, all the time

“ SNL ” airs on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/10:30 p.m. CT on NBC. If you’re on the West Coast, you can catch “Saturday Night Live” on NBC beginning at 8:30 p.m. PT.

Host Owen Wilson will next be seen in Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” which opens in theaters from Searchlight Pictures on October 22.

As for the rest of the “Saturday Night Live” cast, there are some faces new and old among the fray. The complete ensemble cast consists of Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Featured members will be Aristotle Athari, Andrew Dismukes, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, and Sarah Sherman. Leaving the show are longtime cast member Beck Bennett and featured player Lauren Holt.

Check out this week’s “SNL” promo below.