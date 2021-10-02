CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, AR

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Sebastian by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-02 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crawford; Sebastian A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Crawford, northern Sebastian and eastern Sequoyah Counties through 215 PM CDT At 109 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 3 miles southeast of Short, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Van Buren Cedarville... Mountainburg Natural Dam... Alma Muldrow... Roland Mulberry... Dyer Chester... Moffett Rudy... Lake Fort Smith Figure Five... Short Kibler... Concord Shibley... Cottonwood This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 0 and 21. Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 316 and 328. Interstate 540 between mile markers 1 and 8. Interstate 49 between mile markers 22 and 35. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

ABC News

Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

NEW YORK -- Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule, as of 5 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line were Allegiant and Spirit, which had respectively canceled 5% and 4% of their flights on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. FDA authorization for COVID-19 tablet

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its tablet to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. Its authorization could help change clinical management...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NBC News

Sticky situation: Navy engineer accused of trying to pass intel in peanut butter sandwich

A U.S. Navy engineer who allegedly hid restricted information about nuclear-powered submarines in a peanut-butter sandwich faces espionage-related charges, according to federal court documents unsealed Sunday. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, was arrested Saturday in West Virginia on suspicion of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and other crimes, federal prosecutors in the...
MILITARY
The Hill

Taliban say US will provide aid, but not recognition, after Doha talks

The Taliban announced Sunday following talks in Qatar that the United States would not be formally recognizing the Taliban but would be providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, The Associated Press reported. The Doha talks were the first face-to-face meetings between senior representatives of the Taliban and a U.S. delegation since...
U.S. POLITICS
