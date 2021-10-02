Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Sebastian by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-02 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crawford; Sebastian A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Crawford, northern Sebastian and eastern Sequoyah Counties through 215 PM CDT At 109 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 3 miles southeast of Short, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Van Buren Cedarville... Mountainburg Natural Dam... Alma Muldrow... Roland Mulberry... Dyer Chester... Moffett Rudy... Lake Fort Smith Figure Five... Short Kibler... Concord Shibley... Cottonwood This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 0 and 21. Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 316 and 328. Interstate 540 between mile markers 1 and 8. Interstate 49 between mile markers 22 and 35. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
