CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears says she has 'a lot of healing to do' after her father Jamie was removed as her conservator

By Connor Perrett
Insider
Insider
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LHeAy_0cFDkuBn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eoZ5V_0cFDkuBn00
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

  • Britney Spears said Saturday she had "a lot of healing to do" days after her dad was removed as her conservator.
  • "Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it's ok to slow down and breathe," she said.
  • A hearing about the dissolution of Spears' conservatorship is scheduled for November.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

Britney Spears said in a Instagram post Saturday that she had "a lot of healing to do" days after her father was removed as her conservator.

"Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," Spears, 39, wrote Saturday. "Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it's ok to slow down and breathe."

A California judge on Wednesday ruled that Spears' father, Jamie Spears, would be removed as her court-ordered conservator until at least the next hearing when the judge is expected to make a decision over whether Spears' conservatorship should be ended.

That position will temporarily be taken over by a California-based consultant named John Zabel, as Insider previously reported. Jodi Montgomery, who joined Spears' team in September 2019, remains the conservator who oversees Britney's personal affairs.

Judge Brenda Penny made her ruling on the petition filed earlier this summer by Mathew Rosengart, Spears' new lawyer. During the hearing Wednesday Penny said the current situation in Spears' conservatorship was "untenable."

In an emotional court hearing in June, Spears alleged that she was subject to exploitation at the hands of her father during the 13-year conservatorship. Spears' conservatorship has been the subject of high-profile documentaries following the explosion of the #FreeBritney movement over the past year .

"I deserve to have a life," Spears said in the summer . "I've worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two-to-three-year break and just, you know, do what I want to do. "

The hearing regarding the entire dissolution of Spears' conservatorship is scheduled for November 12.

Spears was placed in the conservatorship in 2008 after highly-publicized struggles in her personal life and with her mental health.

"Only through self love I can pray … love … and support others in return !!!!" Spears said Saturday.

Spears announced in September she was engaged to marry her boyfriend , personal trainer Sam Asghari, who she met on the set of her music video "Slumber Party" in 2016.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander reacts to her engagement

Britney Spears’ ex-husband of 55 hours, Jason Alexander, is wishing the “Lucky” pop star well following news of her recent engagement to actor Sam Asghari. “I’m always going to love her,” he said in a new interview. “If she’s happy with Sam and that’s going to happen, I’m happy for her.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Sam Asghari: ‘I Can’t Believe It!’

Heading to the altar! Britney Spears is engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari after nearly five years of dating. The “Gimme More” singer, 39, shared the exciting news moments before the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards kicked off, garnering several congratulatory messages from fans. “I can’t f–king believe it!!!!!!” she wrote via Instagram alongside a video showing off her dazzling new diamond ring on Sunday, September 12.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Sons Jayden, 15, & Sean, 16, Are So Grown Up In Rare New Photo

Britney Spears’ boys are all grown up! The pop stars’ teen sons were all smiles as they made a rare social media appearance. Check out the photos here!. Britney Spears‘ sons, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, who mostly stay out of the public eye, made an appearance on social media on Tuesday, October 5, wearing the biggest grins as they posed for some photos. The boys, who Britney shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43, appeared all grown up as they smiled for the camera with Kevin’s friend, CEO of Movision Entertainment, Eddie Morales.
CALABASAS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Britney Spears
Billboard

Britney Spears Welcomes 'Newest Member to the Family,' an Adorable Doberman Puppy

On Friday (Oct. 8), the 39-year-old pop star's fiancé, Sam Asghari, shared footage on Instagram of the couple's latest family addition, a cuddly Doberman named Porsha. "Surprised my fiancé with our newest member to the Family," the actor and personal trainer, 27, captioned a video of himself giving the puppy to Spears.
PETS
Variety

Larry Rudolph, Britney Spears’ Longtime Manager, Launches New Company Under Live Nation Umbrella (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran music manager Larry Rudolph has launched a new company, 724 Management, which will extend his affiliation with Live Nation. The 724 roster includes Aerosmith, Steven Tyler, Jessie J, Kim Petras, Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler aka jxdn, among others. Rudolph serves as CEO and has brought in Jesse Peters as president. The two worked in adjacent management firms under the Maverick umbrella, the consortium of music managers put together by Guy Oseary in 2014. “I’m thrilled to announce our new 724 Management venture with Live Nation.” Rudolph said. “Jesse, myself and our incredible team are dedicated to fostering a rich...
BUSINESS
thefocus.news

Who is Big Meech's sister, Nicole Flenory? Meet her actress in BMF

Find out all you need to know about Big Meech’s sister, Nicole Flenory, following the onscreen debut of original crime series BMF. Meet the rising star actress who plays her in the show and explore her social media platforms. Who is Big Meech’s sister?. New crime series BMF centres on...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservator#Documentary#Mental Health#Sony Pictures#Wednesday Penny
DesignerzCentral

Adele Marrying New Boyfriend After Only A Few Months Of Dating?

Is Adele ready to marry her boyfriend, Rich Paul? One tabloid claims the new couple is secretly engaged. Let’s take a closer look at the rumor. A recent edition of Life & Style reports Adele is rushing to the altar with her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul. Adele and Paul made waves back in August when they were spotted dining with Lebron James, Richard Westbrook, and their respective wives. And, according to the tabloid, Adele was sporting a diamond ring on that special finger.
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

After looking at Stacey’s plastic surgery transformation, critics think Darcey influenced her

90 Day Fiance viewers met Stacey Silva back when her twin sister Darcey was dating Jesse on Before the 90 Days. It was apparent then that both Darcey and Stacey had some work done and they talked about getting cosmetic procedures done together. Since that time, the Silva twins have gotten a lot more plastic surgeries and many viewers are convinced that Darcey is behind it and that Stacey just goes along.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Here's Proof Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Thompson Is Growing Up Too Fast

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Plan For Raising Daughter True As White Mom. Growing like a beanstalk. True Thompson looks far older than her age (just three years old!) in an adorable new Instagram pic shared by mom Khloe Kardashian on Friday, Sept. 17. The budding supermodel tot posed in a lavender crop top tank and tulle skirt while staring into the camera. True's sparkly matching purple sandals top off the outfit, along with earrings and a shiny bracelet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle just shared an update on "beautiful" baby Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tour of New York has been quite the whirlwind, with the couple making appearances at the likes of large-scale events, such as Global Citizen Live, to more intimate settings like a school in Harlem, where the Duchess of Sussex dropped in to read her best-selling book, The Bench.
WORLD
Hollywood Life

Denise Richards’ Daughter Sami, 17, Sticks Her Tongue Out, Says ‘Nothing Is Real’ Amid Family Drama

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami, 17, has broken her social media silence after it was confirmed she left her mom’s house to live with her dad. Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen‘s 17-year-old daughter Sami shared a defiant photo on Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 12, just days after it was revealed that she had moved out to her mom’s house to go live with her dad.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Grazia

Sharing Linda Evangelista's Before And After Pictures Is Cruel

This morning, ‘Linda Evangelista before and after’ was a trending search term on Google. Why? Because the 56-year-old supermodel posted an emotional statement on Instagram saying that she was ‘brutally disfigured’ by a cosmetic procedure to reduce fat cells in 2016. ‘I have been left, as the media has described,...
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

148K+
Followers
15K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy