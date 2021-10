Renowned tennis coach Toni Nadal appeared on Tres Iguales podcast and he was asked if he could explain why world No. 1 Novak Djokovic is not as loved as Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Djokovic, Nadal and Federer have been competing against each other for nearly two decades and many consider them as the three greatest players in tennis history.

TENNIS ・ 3 DAYS AGO