CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Sid Kroft, ‘H.R. Pufnstuf’ And ‘Land Of The Lost’ Creator, Looks Back And Ahead In 75th Instagram Live Episode

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25nLqx_0cFDkDfu00

Sid Kroft has had many milestones in his long career. He was the opening act for Judy Garland and Liberace, had his own theme park, joined the circus and appeared on Broadway.

Not mention, he was the mastermind with brother Marty behind the TV and movies for H.R. Pufnstuf, Land of the Lost, Sigmund and the Sea Monster, Sideshow, and Middle Age Crazy. Most were so out there that the producers were accused of drug inspiration in their creation.

Now, at age 92 and after 82 years in show business, Kroft is about to hit another mark. Tomorrow, (Sunday, Oct. 3) he’ll return to Instagram Live with the 75th episode of Sundays with Sid, an online variety show that has celebrity guests, live puppeteers, viewer “parties” and lots of reminiscing.

This Sunday’s guests include David Copperfield, Beverly D’Angelo, Paul Reubens, Debbie Allen and Donny Osmond.

Kroft answered a few questions from Deadline on this new venture and his wide-ranging career.

DEADLINE: Why are you doing Instagram Live?

SID KROFT: After my 12-minute speech at the Hollywood Walk of Fame tribute where over 900 people showed up, on our trip home my assistant Kelly Killian told me that I needed to be on Instagram and share my stories. It intrigued me that I could be reliving my life because there were 28 years of me being a performer before H.R. Pufnstuf and all the other stuff. I am sharing my stories and possibly whoever is listening may be able to use some of my experiences for their own journey.

DEADLINE: How far can this go? SK: I am going to continue as long as people are watching. On April Fools Day 2021, I announced that it was my last show. I got bombarded from all over the world with messages of tears that they watch my Instagram Live every single Sunday and look forward to it and begged me not to stop. April Fools! DEADLINE: What’s your view on the use of CGI in today’s production, versus the costuming you used to create your fantasies?

SK: With CGI, you are able to get facial expressions that we could not do with a costume. However, what blew my audience away in the 60s was the realistic dimension of my characters. This was something they had never seen before. This was mostly little people inside of costume characters. I have been doing this for so many years before H.R. Pufnstuf in all my puppet shows at Six Flags, Kings Island and Busch Gardens with theaters that sat 1,200 people. In every one of my puppet shows, I would mix little people on strings to fool the audience. They never knew. So I have been putting little people in costumes since the early ’60s and it sure as hell worked in our shows.

DEADLINE: Stories of other-worldly dimensions have mushroomed (The Matrix, Stranger Things, The Magicians). Do you think your concepts played a role in inspiring any of them?

SK: Yes. I’m aware that they did. Our shows were so outside of the box that people today still question whether or not I was on drugs. Ten years after I created Sigmund and the Sea Monsters , the E.T. movie became a classic. Land of the Lost , which was our most successful show, had dinosaurs. The idea came to me from the second movie that I ever saw, One Million B.C. with Victor Mature. Twenty years after Land of the Lost came Jurassic Park with CGI dinosaurs where ours were stop motion. Today, nothing in the world is original and it’s the way you creatively approach it.

DEADLINE: Does working in today’s version of Hollywood appeal to you? Or was it more fun in the ‘70s and ‘80s?

SK: Of course it appeals to me. I’m always working, thinking and creating. In my 82-year journey in show business, I’ve tried to always move with the times. Everything I create today I try to be as original as possible. I’ve always gone left in my career and had fun in every single decade.

DEADLINE: What was the wackiest thing you were ever pitched?

SK: I was always warned by my legal team to never look at other pitches. I was the creative force and didn’t want outside influence.

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
Best Life

12 Actors Who Look Exactly Like the Real People They Played

A star doesn't need to look exactly like whoever they're playing, but it certainly helps the audience when watching a biopic of a famous person we're already all familiar with. Sometimes, it takes makeup, wigs, and prosthetics to turn an actor into the subject at hand, but when it comes to the celebrities below, they became their character without needing too much help. (Of course, some hair dye or a pair of glasses can do wonders.) The actors below aren't all on the same level when it comes to naturally looking like the real people they played, but the resemblances are pretty incredible. Read on to see just how alike they were, long before sitting down in the hair and makeup chair.
MUSIC
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
Best Life

13 Stars You Didn't Realize May Never Act Again

Many of us will always remember the first movie in which we saw our favorite actor—it was when we fell in love with their talent, after all. But what about their last? All acting careers come to an end, and often it's not because the star passes—it's because they officially or unofficially choose to retire. While some actors have made official retirement announcements, others have simply quietly stopped working. Whether they want to enjoy their older years or simply fell out of love with making movies, the following 13 stars may never act again.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donny Osmond
Person
Beverly D'angelo
Person
Paul Reubens
Person
Judy Garland
Person
Debbie Allen
Person
Liberace
Person
David Copperfield
Deadline

‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff ‘That ’90s Show’ With Kurtwood Smith & Debra Jo Rupp Ordered By Netflix

Netflix has given a formal series green light to That ’90s Show, a follow-up to Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner’s hit That ’70s Show. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will anchor the spinoff, reprising their respective roles as Red Forman and Kitty Forman. They will executive produce That ’90s Show alongside its creators, That ’70s Show alum Gregg Mettler — who serves as showrunner — Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, and their daughter Lindsay Turner. Set in Wisconsin in 1995, That ’90s Show follows Leia Forman, daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who is visiting her grandparents...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Of The Lost#Instagram Live
imdb.com

Oscars 2022: Best Supporting Actor Predictions

The possibilities are already endless in this particular race, as the fall film festivals have (somewhat) narrowed down a long list of possible Supporting Actor contenders, while several Oscar perennials are looking for yet another nod. Vying for their second acting Oscars: Jared Leto (“The Dallas Buyers Club”) gets back...
MOVIES
Webster County Citizen

Sierra Capri Looks Back at ‘On My Block’ Ahead of Farewell Season

Teen dramedy series On My Block kicks off its fourth and final season on Monday, October 4, on Netflix. And that means we’ll soon be saying farewell to the five inner-city kids who fans have grown to love: Monse (Sierra Capri), Cesar (Diego Tinoco), Ruby (Jason Geneo), Jamal (Brett Gray), and Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia).
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

10 Actors Who Got Their Breakout Roles In The 2010s

Acting is an unconventional career path. An actor’s life, therefore, is far from the norm; early call times, ridiculous hours, and irregular paychecks. Perhaps Michael B. Jordan put it best when he said,“ As an actor, it’s such a solo mission…It’s a fearful business. It’s a lot of uncertainty. You never know what’s gonna happen and what the future holds.” It’s not uncommon to find aspiring actors taking up odd jobs to make ends meet while they keep attending auditions. Rejection can take a toll on any upcoming actor, no matter how strong. For one to make it, a strong belief in the craft and passion go a long way. While some are lucky to land roles that catapult them to fame straight away, that’s not always the case. A lot of trust in the process is needed, and in the 2010s, these actors put in the work enough to land their biggest roles:
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Watch The Lost Symbol Episode 4 live online

Langdon and Katherine are now separated on The Lost Symbol Episode 4. Can they both still find a way to save Peter Soloman?. If there’s one thing that The Lost Symbol Episode 3 gave us, it was fear for our protagonists’ lives. Up to this point, Mal’akh has threatened but he hasn’t followed through on everything. We needed to see him do that. In fact, Langdon and Katherine both needed to see him do that.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
Variety

Maggie Gyllenhaal Has New York Homecoming With ‘The Lost Daughter’ Premiere

The New York Film Festival premiere of “The Lost Daughter” was a homecoming for Maggie Gyllenhaal, seasoned actor and now first-time director thanks to her new psychological drama. “My great-grandparents came to New York as immigrants. My grandparents were born in the Bronx. My mother grew up and was born in Brooklyn. My parents met here. My dad was just telling me the other day he and my mom would come to dates here at the New York Film Festival and see films here. And I was born here in New York,” Gyllenhaal said to a packed Alice Tully Hall in...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

What If creators talk the post-credits scene and the upcoming "prequel" episode for Gamora

What If...? might have just wrapped on Disney Plus, but the series' creatives are already opening up about season 2. Spoilers to follow!. The What If...? finale had the first post-credits scene of the series, and showed Captain Carter returned to her universe after joining the Guardians of the Multiverse to stop Ultra-Vision conquering all of existence. When Peggy arrived back to her timeline, Black Widow revealed the HYDRA Stomper had been found – and with someone inside. Cast your minds back to episode 1, and you'll remember Steve Rogers piloted the armor throughout the war.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Madonna in Paramount+’s ‘Madame X’: Film Review

An impressively designed production from a star hoping to convey the deep empathy she feels for pretty much every group suffering during these troubled times, Madonna’s Madame X showcases the eponymous album, in which she draws on new influences ranging from Colombian rap to Portuguese fado. An uncharitable observer might dub this The Appropriation Tour, aligning a star whose relevance has faded with both unimpeachably authentic music and the in-the-streets energy of social justice movements. But wherever one draws the line between supporting a group and co-opting it, X captures a night of solid performances and top-notch stagecraft. Just don’t...
PARAMOUNT, CA
Elle

That ’90s Show

A spinoff of the hit Fox sitcom That ’70s Show has been ordered for Netflix, Variety reports. There's currently an order for 10 episodes of the new show, titled That ’90s Show. It might seem too soon to start parodying the nineties, but there is actually a similar gap between each show's premiere date and the year their universes are set in. This iteration will be produced by Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner, who were responsible for That ’70s Show and its much less successful spinoff, That ’80s Show.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Sing 2’ Director Garth Jennings Wanted To Take Sequel To “The Next Level” – Contenders London

The creator of Illumination/Universal Pictures’ upcoming Sing 2 animation wanted to take the sequel to “the next level” even before he’d finished wrapping the first film. Garth Jennings told today’s Deadline Contenders London that he had his “mind blown” when visiting Cirque Du Soleil in Las Vegas and decided from there that the sequel would move “to the big leagues.” “We’d already decided we wanted to make the second one before we’d finished the first and then knew we wanted to take it to the next level,” he said. “I thought it would be so fun if the characters tried to do Vegas. The...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline’s Contenders Film: London Hybrid Awards-Season Showcase Underway

After a pandemic-hobbled 2020 awards season that was fittingly capped off by a numbingly dull Oscarcast, it really is wonderful to be back with an in-person Contenders Film: London event that for many of us portends a much-hoped-for return to normalcy. This year’s event, featuring 44 panelists repping 19 movies from nine studios and streamers, gets underway today at 8 a.m. London time for our in-person event at the Ham Yard Hotel. For those who cannot attend, the Contenders London livestream starts at 9:35 a.m. local time (1:35 a.m. PT). Click here to register and watch the livestream. A look at the films...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy