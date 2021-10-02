CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Willy Wonka Prequel Starring Timothee Chalamet Reveals Full Cast, Starts Filming

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing earlier reports, Warner Bros. Pictures has officially revealed that Wonka, its Willy Wonka original story inspired by Roald Dahl's original novel, has begun filming. It also revealed the full cast for the production, which includes several recognizable and acclaimed stars, including Olivia Colman and Rowan Atkinson. As previously announced, Academy Award nominee Timothée Chalamet (Dune, Call Me By Your Name) is starring in the title role. The story occurs before Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Paul King (Paddington) is directing the movie. David Heyman (Harry Potter, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) is producing with Luke Kelly (The Witches) and Alexandra Derbyshire (Jurassic World: Dominion).

comicbook.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
Best Life

13 Stars You Didn't Realize May Never Act Again

Many of us will always remember the first movie in which we saw our favorite actor—it was when we fell in love with their talent, after all. But what about their last? All acting careers come to an end, and often it's not because the star passes—it's because they officially or unofficially choose to retire. While some actors have made official retirement announcements, others have simply quietly stopped working. Whether they want to enjoy their older years or simply fell out of love with making movies, the following 13 stars may never act again.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natasha Rothwell
Person
Rakhee Thakrar
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Seamus Mcgarvey
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Roald Dahl
Person
Matt Lucas
Person
Rowan Atkinson
Person
Neil Hannon
Person
Chalamet
Person
Luke Kelly
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Timothee Chalamet
NME

Daniel Craig reveals Pierce Brosnan advice that got him through Bond films

Daniel Craig has shared with NME the piece of advice that helped him most during his five-film stint as James Bond. No Time To Die, Craig’s final outing as the MI6 agent, is released today (September 30) in cinemas after multiple delays due to COVID-19 and the closure of cinemas around the world.
MOVIES
Deadline

Hero Nation Podcast: ‘No Time To Die’s Rami Malek On Daniel Craig’s Final Bond, Hosting ‘SNL’ & A ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Bounty

“I just appreciate leadership so much on a set,” No Time to Die’s Rami Malek says of going head-to-head with exiting 007 himself, Daniel Craig. “I appreciate when someone is in command and is an absolute leader like Daniel,” the Oscar winner told Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast today. “He comes out there, he gives everyone respect, he inspires the people around him and just lifts everybody up,” graciously adds the man who portrays villain Lyutsifer Safin in the long-delayed 25th James Bond film that opens Stateside today. Take a listen to today’s chat with Malek here: A vet of Deadline’s Contenders events, Malek...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Who are the top 20 greatest living actors never nominated for an Oscar?

Jim Carrey once called himself the “Tom Hanks of the Golden Globes” after his second straight victory with the Hollywood Foreign Press in 2000 (for “Man on the Moon” following “The Truman Show”). He could win with that group but somehow couldn’t impress Oscar voters. And he’s not the only actor in that situation. Our photo gallery features Carrey among the 20 actors who’ve never been nominated for an Oscar. Even Academy Awards hosts such as Billy Crystal and Steve Martin haven’t been noticed by Oscar voters other than seeing them perform on the ceremony stage. They have both received critics...
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Rowan Atkinson and Olivia Coleman join Timothée Chalamet in Wonka prequel

Warner Bros has announced that a handful of actors just scored a golden ticket to Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. The studio is currently filming Wonka, the origin movie for Roald Dahl’s fantastical dessert mogul, that will follow a young Willy Wonka played by Timothée Chalamet. To celebrate the production being in full swing, the studio revealed a huge cast list packed with British A-listers.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feature Film#Academy Award#Peabody Award
digitalspy.com

The Crown and Downton Abbey stars join Willy Wonka prequel movie

Timothée Chalamet's Willy Wonka prequel movie has signed up a number of huge names. Wonka, which will see the Dune star portray the chocolate maker in his younger years, has added The Crown's Olivia Colman, Downton Abbey's Jim Carter, Paddington's Sally Hawkins and Mr Bean himself, Rowan Atkinson. Also on...
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Eternals Clip Shows There Are New Gods in the Marvel Universe

We're just under a month out from the debut of Eternals in theaters and now Marvel Studios has released a new clip of the upcoming film. In the new clip, viewers get a brief recap of the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame with Salma Hayek's Ajak reminding about how Thanos erased half of the universe's population and the Avengers brought them back and then note that where humanity once believed in gods, they will believe in them once again - with the Eternals presumably being those new gods. You can check it out for yourself below.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

10 Actors Who Got Their Breakout Roles In The 2010s

Acting is an unconventional career path. An actor’s life, therefore, is far from the norm; early call times, ridiculous hours, and irregular paychecks. Perhaps Michael B. Jordan put it best when he said,“ As an actor, it’s such a solo mission…It’s a fearful business. It’s a lot of uncertainty. You never know what’s gonna happen and what the future holds.” It’s not uncommon to find aspiring actors taking up odd jobs to make ends meet while they keep attending auditions. Rejection can take a toll on any upcoming actor, no matter how strong. For one to make it, a strong belief in the craft and passion go a long way. While some are lucky to land roles that catapult them to fame straight away, that’s not always the case. A lot of trust in the process is needed, and in the 2010s, these actors put in the work enough to land their biggest roles:
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Dakota Johnson And Jessie Buckley Spotlight “Raw And Unnerving Honesty” Of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Lost Daughter’ – Contenders London

The Lost Daughter stars Dakota Johnson and Jessie Buckley have spotlighted the “raw and unnerving honesty” of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s upcoming Elena Ferrante adaptation, her directorial debut. The pair of A-listers feature alongside Olivia Colman in the Netflix film and they heaped praise on the atmosphere created by Gyllenhaal at today’s Deadline Contenders London. “Often as a female actor you are trying to be ‘something’, something enticing, attractive or sexy or whatever –  it can be boring,” said Johnson. “But this was really raw, open and messy. It felt so human, like the truth of being a human woman.” Buckley described the film as “unnervingly raw...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

Cillian Murphy Confirmed to Star As J. Robert Oppenheimer In Christopher Nolan’s Next Film At Universal, Film Will Bow in July 2023

Following a heated bidding war that led to his next film landing at Universal, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has not only found its star to play the titular role but set a date on when audiences can see his next movie. Universal Pictures and Nolan’s banner Syncopy have confirmed Cillian Murphy to star in Oppenheimer as scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who was known as “the father of the atomic bomb.” The film will bow on July 21, 2023, a slot typically saved for Nolan films in the past. Deadline has been all over this project first announcing it as Nolan’s next film last month and...
MOVIES
Variety

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Casts Cillian Murphy, Announces 2023 Release Date

Cillian Murphy will play J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American physicist whose role running the the Los Alamos Laboratory and involvement in the Manhattan Project has led him to be dubbed the “father of the atomic bomb.” The “Peaky Blinders” star has been confirmed to take the title role in “Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan’s upcoming historical epic. The pair are longtime collaborators (Nolan has a stock company of players like Tom Hardy, Michael Caine and Christian Bale who have popped up in multiple films). Nolan and Murphy previously worked together on “Batman Begins,” “Inception” and “Dunkirk.” Universal Pictures will make the $100 million...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Sing 2’ Director Garth Jennings Wanted To Take Sequel To “The Next Level” – Contenders London

The creator of Illumination/Universal Pictures’ upcoming Sing 2 animation wanted to take the sequel to “the next level” even before he’d finished wrapping the first film. Garth Jennings told today’s Deadline Contenders London that he had his “mind blown” when visiting Cirque Du Soleil in Las Vegas and decided from there that the sequel would move “to the big leagues.” “We’d already decided we wanted to make the second one before we’d finished the first and then knew we wanted to take it to the next level,” he said. “I thought it would be so fun if the characters tried to do Vegas. The...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Trek Docuseries The Center Seat Releases First Trailer

The Nacelle Company has released a new trailer for its upcoming Star Trek docuseries, The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek. The Nacelle company first announced the 8-part miniseries, which will air on History, in March. The series debuts in the fall, though there's still no specific release date to report. Brian Volk-Weiss (creator of The Toys That Made Us and The Movies That Made Us) directed the series. He also previously helmed 50 Years of Star Trek, History's 85-minute documentary special that aired in 2016. The new documentary will spotlight pivotal moments from Star Trek's history dating back to its creation and Lucille Ball's involvement with the series through her studio Desilu.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Daniel Craig Teases Knives Out 2: "Dare I Say It's Better?"

Last month, the highly-anticipated Knives Out sequel wrapped production. The movie will see the return of director Rian Johnson as well as Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc with a whole new murder mystery and cast of characters. Currently, the movie is being referred to as Knives Out 2, but Johnson has made it clear that the film will likely end up having a completely different title. As for Craig, the actor has been busy promoting No Time To Die, his fifth and final James Bond film. During a recent chat with Empire, Craig reminisced about his past Bond movies and also teased a "better" Knives Out movie.
MOVIES
Variety

Ralph Fiennes to Lead Cast of David Hare’s ‘Straight Line Crazy’

Ralph Fiennes will lead the cast in the world premiere of David Hare’s “Straight Line Crazy,” to be directed by Nicholas Hytner at London’s The Bridge theater. Fiennes stars as Robert Moses, who for 40 years, was the most powerful man in New York. Though never elected to office, he manipulated those who were through a mix of guile, charm and intimidation. Motivated at first by a determination to improve the lives of New York City’s workers, he created new parks, new bridges and 627 miles of expressway to connect the people to the great outdoors. But in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Rumored to Cast Black Mirror's Will Poulter as Adam Warlock

Depending on who you talk to, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may have found its Adam Warlock. Saturday morning, rumors quickly spread around the internet suggesting Will Poulter has been cast as the fan-favorite cosmic character. The rumors are rooted in a report from The Cosmic Circus, which says their sources have indicated there's been chatter "going around behind the scenes" that supports the casting claim.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy