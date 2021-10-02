Willy Wonka Prequel Starring Timothee Chalamet Reveals Full Cast, Starts Filming
Following earlier reports, Warner Bros. Pictures has officially revealed that Wonka, its Willy Wonka original story inspired by Roald Dahl's original novel, has begun filming. It also revealed the full cast for the production, which includes several recognizable and acclaimed stars, including Olivia Colman and Rowan Atkinson. As previously announced, Academy Award nominee Timothée Chalamet (Dune, Call Me By Your Name) is starring in the title role. The story occurs before Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Paul King (Paddington) is directing the movie. David Heyman (Harry Potter, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) is producing with Luke Kelly (The Witches) and Alexandra Derbyshire (Jurassic World: Dominion).comicbook.com
Comments / 1