Florida State

Protesters march to state Capitol: “Don’t Texas my Florida!”

By Diane Rado
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 8 days ago

From marching and singing to beeping and waving signs, protesters were out in force Saturday to fight against a Texas-style abortion ban that’s been filed in the Florida Legislature as well as attacks against transgender rights.

The marches and rallies were scheduled in cities and communities across Florida and states elsewhere on Saturday, part of a “Day of Action” nationwide as tensions rise over the threat to the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

In Tallahassee, protesters marched to the historic Old Capitol on the capitol complex grounds, waving signs that said, “We Will Not Be Silenced,” and “Ruth sent me,” a reference to the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Reproductive rights advocates gather in front of Florida’s historic Capitol building to protest a Texas-style abortion ban filed last month in Florida. Oct. 2, 2021. Credit: Danielle J. Brown

Another sign, “Don’t Texas my Florida,” referred to the recent anti-abortion legislation filed for the January 2022 Florida legislative session that would be similar to the Texas law banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy.  The Florida legislation would allow citizens to sue people who provide or enable abortions. The bill is HB 167 .

At least two protesters showcased “red handmaid” garb — a reference to The Handmaid’s Tale novel by author Margaret Atwood as well as the Hulu series.  But organizers in some areas of the country had asked that the costume should not be worn because it represents control of reproductive rights and other concerns, according to news outlets.

On the Capitol grounds, protesters put down a wide banner that scrolled down the steps of the Old Capitol building. It said: “Bans Off My Body.” Another smaller sign, close by said: “Governor DeSantis, Shame on You.”

During the speeches at the Old Capitol, protesters chanted: “Hey hey, ho, ho, Ron DeSantis has got to go.” DeSantis is running for reelection in 2022.

An estimated 2,000 people marched in support of reproductive rights and trans rights in Fort Lauderdale Saturday. Organizers estimated 7,000 others marched in St. Petersburg, Orlando and Bradenton — among many FL cities that held marches and rallies. Credit: Emma Collum

The protesters on Saturday are under the shadow of HB 1, DeSantis’ Black Lives Matter-inspired crackdown on political protests. A federal judge has enjoined enforcement of the law for now, but organizers warned participants not to engage with counter protesters.

In Tallahassee on Saturday, there were more than 100 people and the rally was peaceful albeit somewhat loud, with cars on the roadway beeping and protesters chanting several times, such as “Our body, our choice,” and “Stand up, fight back.”

Delilah Pierre, field director for the Tallahassee Community Action Committee, told the crowd that abortion rights for women are entwined with transgender rights. Earlier this year, DeSantis signed legislation barring transgender girls from playing on girls’ team in high school and college, and legislation recently proposed would criminalize doctors who help transgender children adjust to their gender identities.

“We can still fight, we can still win,” Pierre said.

That said, the GOP controls both chambers of the Florida Legislature and there are more male lawmakers than women lawmakers.

Top GOP leaders, Senate President Wilton Simpson and House Speaker Chris Sprowls have shown interest in pursuing the Texas-style bill, as does DeSantis, though encouraging citizens to snoop on each other when it comes to abortions and lawsuits may not pass muster in the Florida legislation.

Republican Senate Rules Chair Kathleen Passidomo (seated). Screenshot: The Florida Channel

Republican Kathleen Passidomo, chair of the Senate Rules Committee and next in line to become Senate President, said last month during a speech reported by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune that she opposes having citizens sue each other to police abortions.

Meanwhile, Barbara DeVane, a longtime lobbyist for progressive causes in Tallahassee, spoke at the march Saturday, outlining how to move forward.

She recommended getting people riled up, educated, motivated and involved in elections and voting.

She also said,  “It’s time for women to go on the offensive.”

The post Protesters march to state Capitol: "Don't Texas my Florida!" appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 138

Loving it
8d ago

Funny how these liberals will yell loud for abortion rights BUT NOT FOR PARENTS RIGHTS TO UNMASK THEIR CHILDREN. They will not say a word about the ILLEGALS pouring into our states and spreading more diseases. Why arent they marching to DC and protesting???

Reply(29)
21
JenniferA
8d ago

They're there to put on a display for their right to kill someone with their hoods on it like a klan rally

Reply(3)
10
Chris Pye
8d ago

if these people that actually believes in abortion they would not call it a Reproductive Rights. Call it murder like it is if you believe it's okay. Quit trying to give it a nice pretty name and it's not.

Reply(2)
4
Florida Phoenix

Ms. DeSantis’ cancer diagnosis: Few are willing to discuss the political implications

Quality Journalism for Critical Times How uncomfortable is it to openly wonder what First Lady Casey DeSantis’ breast cancer diagnosis portends for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political future? Enough that aides to each of the three Democrats actively or considering campaigning against the governor’s reelection replied with a firm “no comment” when the Phoenix asked about it on Tuesday. “Politics has […] The post Ms. DeSantis’ cancer diagnosis: Few are willing to discuss the political implications appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
HEALTH
Florida Phoenix

Misinformation abounds as U.S. House panel questions Arizona’s election ‘audit’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — It didn’t take long for Thursday’s congressional hearing about a controversial ballot review in Arizona to demonstrate the persistent misinformation about the validity of last year’s presidential election. Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, asked his colleague, Arizona Republican Andy Biggs, if he accepts the findings of the GOP-led review of ballots in Maricopa […] The post Misinformation abounds as U.S. House panel questions Arizona’s election ‘audit’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Florida Phoenix

Thousands of students tested positive for COVID since August but info is still scarce, imperfect

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Since the start of the 2021-22 school year, at least 9,210 public school students tested positive for COVID-19 in Hillsborough County schools in the Tampa Bay area — the highest number of student cases from an analysis of about half the districts in Florida. Orange County School District followed, with 5,529 student cases since the […] The post Thousands of students tested positive for COVID since August but info is still scarce, imperfect appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
EDUCATION
Florida Phoenix

State will dock salaries from 8 elected school boards due to their strict mask policies

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Eight school district superintendents pled their cases Thursday to the State Board of Education, to keep strict mask mandates in their districts for the safety of children and staff. Instead, they were punished and it was expected, following Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran’s earlier recommendations. In a conference call meeting, the State Board of Education on […] The post State will dock salaries from 8 elected school boards due to their strict mask policies appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
EDUCATION
Florida Phoenix

Rallies planned for Saturday statewide to protest anti-woman, anti-transgender drift

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Women’s rights activists plan demonstrations across Florida — from Miami to Jacksonville to the Panhandle — on Saturday to resist attacks on abortion and transgender rights. It’ll be part of a National Day of Action protesting some disturbing trends, including the solicitude the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority is showing toward restrictions on abortion rights. […] The post Rallies planned for Saturday statewide to protest anti-woman, anti-transgender drift appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Florida Phoenix

Congress has a plan for universal pre-K. Will states opt in?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Nearly a fifth of President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion sweeping social spending package is dedicated to providing low-cost care for children from birth to kindergarten—investments that would benefit single parents and low-income families. But how the states implement their programs for pre-K for 3-and 4-year-olds—or whether they even decide to accept the cash, […] The post Congress has a plan for universal pre-K. Will states opt in? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House plan for new mining royalties draws objections from Western senators

Quality Journalism for Critical Times U.S. senators of both parties at a hearing Tuesday rejected House Democrats’ plans to impose billions of dollars in royalties and other fees on companies that mine for gold, copper, lithium and other minerals, largely in Southwestern states. Among the opponents was Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto, who said she objected to the House proposal […] The post U.S. House plan for new mining royalties draws objections from Western senators appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

FL’s process of compensating people for years of wrongful incarceration is opaque

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Barney Brown, a Miami-Dade man wrongfully imprisoned for 38 years on rape and robbery convictions, has received no compensation from the state since his release in 2008, despite filing numerous claims. Scotty Bartek of Ocala was imprisoned for 23 years, allegedly for sexually battering a child who years later said the crime never happened. Bartek […] The post FL’s process of compensating people for years of wrongful incarceration is opaque appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

