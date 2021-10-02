CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New book hopes to highlight ‘Black Girl Magic’ to young children

By News 12 Staff
A group hoping to empower young girls has launched a new children’s book that is highlighting the importance of representation in storytelling.

“Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls” brings 100 stories of what has become known as “Black Girl Magic.”

One of the book’s co-editors Cashawn Thompson came up with the term in 2013 to celebrate the accomplishments of Black women around the world.

The new book, which was also edited by Lilly Workneh, has bedtime stories of successful Black women like tennis player Naomi Osaka to the late journalist Ida B. Wells.

Lit Bar in the Bronx was just one stop on the book tour Saturday that will visit Black-owned bookstores around the United States.

“Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls” is our now.

