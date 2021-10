The Ballon d'Or is back for 2021, and the race has rarely been as open as it is this year. Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi is vying for his unfathomable seventh prize, and while he's obviously going to be in the running, there are so many other players who you genuinely feel are in with a real shot at winning.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO