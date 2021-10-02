CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021-22 Memphis Grizzlies season preview: Roster changes, depth chart, key storylines and games to watch

By Kane Pitman
Cover picture for the articleThe 2021-22 NBA season is set to tip off on Oct. 19 (ET). In preparation for the upcoming season, we're dedicating one day between now and the start of the season to each team in the league. Next up? The Memphis Grizzlies. 2020-21 season record. 38-34, 8th in Western Conference.

Top 10 Pelicans Home Games of 2021-22: No. 1 vs. Grizzlies

Tuesday, Feb. 15 (7 p.m.) Since benefiting from the fortuitous bounce of ping-pong balls during the 2019 draft lottery, New Orleans and Memphis have been on a path to a potentially intriguing Southwest Division rivalry, with Zion Williamson and Ja Morant helping to lead the two franchises. In the two seasons since those longtime friends were picked No. 1 and 2 overall, the Pelicans have dominated the head-to-head series (5-1), but the Grizzlies have experienced more overall success, reaching the 2020 play-in round and the 2021 playoffs. Williamson and Morant have lived up to their draft status and quickly become two of the NBA’s most productive and entertaining young players. Both squads also rely on a stable of early-20s prospects that they hope will continue to develop and ascend over the next few years.
Memphis Grizzlies 2021 Preseason Primer

The NBA returns this week as training camps open across the Association. This of course means that the Memphis Grizzlies are back to work themselves, starting the third year of a rebuild out of the ashes of Grit and Grind that has gone better than anyone could have reasonably expected. Over the last two seasons and some change the Grizzlies have made a multitude of moves and have lucked in to the #2 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. This has enabled Memphis General Manager Zach Kleiman and company to potentially position themselves to be led by a generational talent in Ja Morant while also being able to build a team around him that can both compete now and develop for the future.
