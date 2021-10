Paula Vrana was appointed as the new Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Administration, Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office announced Thursday in a news release. Vrana worked as an attorney for the law firm Brena, Bell and Clarkson, according to governor’s office, and has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Copper River Native Association and Executive Director of Hospice of Anchorage. She had served as deputy commissioner of the department since January 2019, the governor’s office said.

POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO