Can Drinking Lemon Water Help With Bloating?

By Anne Taylor
 8 days ago

Everyone gets bloated from time to time. Whether you indulged in a rich meal, ate a salty snack, or you're on your period, feeling bloated is an annoying occurrence. If you're always looking for natural ways to reduce bloat, you've probably heard that lemon water can be a good solution. And it turns out, this remedy may actually help. According to Eat This, Not That! , water with lemon is a good thing to sip on when your stomach is feeling uncomfortable. "Lemon water decreases bloating because it acts as a diuretic which actually helps when you are retaining fluids," said Jodi Greebel, MS, RDN.

Most of the benefits from lemon water may come from the water itself. Drinking plenty of fluids when you're bloated can help flush out whatever is in your system that is causing the bloating (via Self ). You may not feel like guzzling water when you're bloated, but it's important to sip on liquid frequently to get the benefits as soon as possible. Be sure to use a straw when you drink so you don't accidentally swallow air, which can cause more bloating.

Drinking Lemon Water Isn't The Only Way To Stop Bloating

If bloat is a common occurrence for you, there are many other foods and drinks that can help. According to Women's Health , yogurt and other foods with naturally occurring probiotics will help keep your gut happy and prevent bloating from happening in the first place. Foods that are high in potassium like bananas, strawberries, and oranges can also help. "Potassium can help the kidneys get rid of salt, which may help with water retention," said Matthew Bechtold, MD. Some other foods to try when you're bloated include brown rice and apples, which contain fiber that can help get your digestive system moving.

Although it's good to fill up on liquids, you may want to avoid anything carbonated while you're bloated. Carbonated drinks bring air into your stomach, where it can get trapped and cause even more bloat. Stick to still water, tea, and broth. You may also want to cut back on dairy , cruciferous vegetables, fried foods, and processed foods. All of these can cause stomach upset and make your bloating worse.

