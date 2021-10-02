On This Day in Yonkers History…

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleBy Mary Hoar, President Emerita, Yonkers Historical Society, recipient of the 2004 Key to History and President Untermyer Performing Arts Council. October 4, 1909: Colonel Matt H. Ellis was Chief of Staff for the Yonkers Hudson-Fulton Parade. Reviewed by Governor and Mrs. Hughes with mayors and presidents of Westchester cities and villages on the reviewing stand, the parade was the “largest and finest procession” in the history of the city. Thirteen thousand people marched and rode in eleven divisions, with the added attraction of a few of the historic floats from the NYC parade, the procession was almost three miles long and took more than two hours to pass the Washington Park reviewing stand. One thousand students from the Yonkers Public Schools wore red, white and blue costumes and were arranged on a stand in front of Yonkers High School to form a living flag. The four-mile parade route went from McLean Avenue and South Broadway, up Broadway, past the reviewing stand in front of the new City Hall, through Getty Square, and continued up North Broadway to Shonnard Place past the Grand Marshall’s reviewing stand at the end of the parade. That evening, young Jennie Mooney, held up by her mother, pressed the button that turned Yonkers into a dazzling blaze of electric glory; thousands of white electric bulbs were strung along the streets and buildings of Yonkers. The NY Herald estimated “upwards of 200,000 strangers” visited Yonkers during the celebration week, pretty much without an incident!

