Rihanna Steps Out In Black Mini Dress With Platform Pumps While Shopping In NYC

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 8 days ago
PapCulture / BACKGRID

The ‘Work’ singer absolutely slayed while she was out and about in New York City in an all-black ensemble for a low-key day of shopping.

All black everything! Rihanna looked absolutely gorgeous, while she was walking around New York City on Saturday October 2. The 33-year-old “Needed Me” singer sported a black minidress with a fur trim under a matching zip-up sweater for her shopping trip. She completed the outfit with some extra high platform heels. She also rocked gold chains around her neck with matching bracelets and an anklet. While she looked fabulous, Rihanna looked very inconspicuous, as she also accessorized with a black bandana and a pair of large, square sunglasses.

Rihanna looked amazing in all-black for a NYC shopping trip. (PapCulture / BACKGRID)

The all-black look was perfect for fall and the start of October! Rihanna has shown off tons of sexy black outfits recently, as autumn rolls in. She even debuted a stunning black, latex one-piece bodysuit, as she was part of her Savage x Fenty collection in a Friday October 1 Instagram post. The singer seriously slayed in the strapless bodysuit, which showed off her curves and her body. She completed the outfit with a set of extra high, gladiator-styled high heels. She also accessorized with some shining, silver jewelry on her wrists.

It’s been an incredibly busy year for Rihanna, as fans have eagerly been awaiting her much-anticipated ninth studio album. The singer hasn’t put out an album since 2016’s ANTI and fans are dying for brand new music from the singer! She’s teased the album a few times, and while there’s no definite release date, she’s been spotted heading to and from studios. So maybe fans will finally get to hear some new music from her for the first time in five years! Music aside, Rihanna did have a massive career achievement this year: becoming the richest woman in music. She was named a billionaire by Forbes in August.

Other than her music and beauty brands, Rihanna has also been spending lots of time with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky. She was spotted, looking gorgeous backstage at one of his concerts in September. The pair were also stunning when they made their red carpet debut at the 2021 Met Gala, where the singer rocked yet another gorgeous all-black outfit.

