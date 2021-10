The fully refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 is set for a debut later this month, with General Motors planning to pull the sheets during a media preview event October 21st. The reveal of the fully refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 follows the debut of the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500, the latter of which serves as the Sierra’s “corporate cousin” in the General Motors lineup. What’s more, the refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 will offer similar updates and changes as those in place with the refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500, including new exterior styling with a revised new fascia.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO