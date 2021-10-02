CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Eradicating domestic violence in our families, community

Deming Headlight
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDomestic abuse is a growing problem in our society. Unfortunately, the church is often an unwitting participant in the ongoing trauma and violence. Since the month of October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, it is appropriate the church take a prayerful and Biblical stand against all domestic abuse. This includes physical, emotional, sexual, spiritual, and psychological violence of any kind and all forms of dehumanization.

www.demingheadlight.com

Comments / 0

Related
smcorridornews.com

The unseen effects of domestic violence

The following article is part two of a five-week series focusing on raising awareness about domestic violence. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and we hope to educate our community on this very important issue. 1 in 3 women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. Locally, the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center has been serving victims of domestic and dating violence, sexual assault, and child abuse since 1978. Last year, HCWC served 2,055 victims of abuse (face-to-face) primarily from Hays and Caldwell Counties. 866 of those were victims of domestic violence.
HAYS, TX
News Enterprise

Walkers to raise awareness of domestic violence

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, over 45% of Kentucky women and more than 35% of Kentucky men experience intimate partner violence, intimate partner rape and/or rape in their lifetimes. Since 1987, October has been observed as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a month dedicated to connecting individuals and...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
hometownstations.com

Crossroads Crisis Center bringing awareness of domestic violence in our area

The Crossroads Crisis Center is working hard this month to bring Domestic Violence Awareness to our area. October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and our local crisis center has an array of events to get the community involved. One of the events includes tree planting and decorating. Every year, Crossroads decorates trees around Lima in purple ribbons and bulbs, and they even plant a new tree every year. The crisis center says their main goal is to educate people about domestic violence.
LIMA, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
NBC4 Columbus

The Depths and Degrees of Domestic Violence

Sponsored Content by The Center for Family Safety and Healing. The image you have in your mind of what is considered domestic violence likely does not embody the full scope of the problem. It’s not just violence that occurs between two spouses. It’s abuse of children, aggression between teenagers, neglect...
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
loudounnow.com

Biberaj: Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Today is the first day of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Domestic and sexual violence affect our families, homes, communities, schools, and workplaces daily. Domestic and sexual violence impact all socio-economic levels, cultures, and religions. Whether the impact is open and obvious, such as a tragic homicide, or hidden and suppressed, such as the emotional and psychological effect on children who silently live with the violence, domestic and sexual violence can penetrate even the deepest levels of our society.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Delaware Gazette

Helping domestic violence survivors

October is known for a lot of things. It’s Adopt A Shelter Dog Month, National Chili and National Cookie Month (yum), Bat Appreciation Month (not making that up), Halloween – of course, and the list goes on. One of the more well-known designations for October is that it’s National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Marriages#Church Teaching#Christian
La Crosse Tribune

New Horizons invites community members to view displays, wear purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and New Horizons is inviting community members to support survivors and gain awareness of the effects of abuse. According to New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers, one in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetimes. Domestic violence can affect anyone, regardless of gender, race, sexual identity or orientation or socio-economic status.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
northernpublicradio.org

Perspective: Domestic violence is never OK

Domestic violence is often referred to as a “silent crime” because it happens in the private spaces of our communities every day. It is common for victims to feel trapped and helpless. The majority of the incidents involve men inflicting harm on women, however the reverse does happen as well. Tragically, incidents against children and between those in same-sex relationships are rising as well.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Relationships
marysvillewa.gov

Help #BreakTheSilence around domestic violence

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Local community service agencies, volunteer organizations and churches are joining the City of Marysville, Police Department and Fire District and Domestic Violence Services Snohomish County to help educate our community and let victims and families know that we care. We’re offering several ways to...
MARYSVILLE, WA
State College

County to shine light on domestic violence

BELLEFONTE — Centre Safe and Centre County are shining a light on domestic and relationship violence during Domestic Violence Awareness Month this October. They want victims to know they are not alone. During the first full month of fall, the county courthouse will be lit up in purple to bring...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
outlooknewspapers.com

YWCA Targets Domestic Violence

First published in the Oct. 2 print issue of the Glendale News Press. This month, YWCA Glendale and Pasadena is launching a community-coordinated conversation about domestic violence and how the community can contribute to changing the narrative on this often overshadowed but fundamental topic. “More prevalent than most realize, one...
PASADENA, CA
ijpr.org

Thu 8 AM | Steps to separate domestic violence from family finances

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and we're catching up on a number of facets of domestic violence. Like the entanglement of money with domestic violence; many abused partners stay in relationships because they can't afford to get out. Kim Scouller is a financial industry executive, and she often finds...
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
nny360.com

Oswego County Opportunities Service to Aid Families joins #Every1KnowsSome1 Campaign to raise awareness about domestic violence

OSWEGO - Each year, in October, advocates, survivors and supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). DVAM campaigns have been used nationwide for decades as tools to raise awareness of the epidemic of domestic violence in the country, and to educate individuals on the impact and prevention of domestic violence in communities. By raising awareness and educating the community, it helps to shine light on the problem and creates a safe space where victims feel more comfortable coming forward, and more perpetrators are held accountable.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
lancaster.pa.us

National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and 45th Anniversary of Domestic Violence Services

At this week's Commissioners' Public Meeting, the Board of Commissioners presented a Proclamation for the National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and called on everyone to speak out against domestic violence and support local efforts to assist victims of these crimes in finding the help and healing they need. The Board was joined by District Attorney Heather Adams, and Jen DiCola and Angela Keen from Domestic Violence Services.
LANCASTER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy