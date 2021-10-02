Eradicating domestic violence in our families, community

The following article is part two of a five-week series focusing on raising awareness about domestic violence. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and we hope to educate our community on this very important issue. 1 in 3 women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. Locally, the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center has been serving victims of domestic and dating violence, sexual assault, and child abuse since 1978. Last year, HCWC served 2,055 victims of abuse (face-to-face) primarily from Hays and Caldwell Counties. 866 of those were victims of domestic violence.

HAYS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO