It’s like he never left. In Buster Posey’s first postseason game in five years, the future Hall-of-Fame catcher wasted no time putting the Giants on the board. Facing a 3-0 count against Dodgers ace Walker Buehler in the first inning, Posey pounced on a fastball up in the zone, hitting a two-run blast that was extremely close to being the first opposite field splash hit in Oracle Park history. Had it not hit the first water tower, it may have landed straight into the cove.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO