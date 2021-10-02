CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What we learned this week in the trial of Elizabeth Holmes

(CNN Business) — The trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes concluded its fourth week on Friday, with the lengthiest witness testimony of the trial so far. That testimony has come from former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff, who has been on the stand for four days and will continue his testimony Tuesday. Rosendorff said on the stand that he "felt pressured to vouch for tests that I did not have confidence in" and that he "felt obligated from a moral and ethical perspective" to tell the public what was happening at the company.

Elizabeth Holmes trial: live updates as defense cross-examines crucial witness

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The former lab director for Theranos was set to take the witness stand under cross examination Tuesday as testimony from the crucial witness winds down. Dr. Adam Rosendorff will take the stand for a fifth day as defense attorneys for defendant Elizabeth Holmes continue to poke holes in his testimony for the government.
Elizabeth Holmes trial: Lab chief felt 'moral obligation' to blow whistle on Theranos

Former Theranos laboratory director Adam Rosendorff felt "obligated from a moral and ethical perspective to alert the public" about the Palo Alto blood-testing startup's inaccurate test results, he testified Tuesday at the criminal fraud trial of company founder Elizabeth Holmes. Rosendorff had for months been struggling in vain to get...
Elizabeth Holmes
Elizabeth Holmes's trial outcome is uncertain, law professors say

Certainty about the outcome of Stanford dropout Elizabeth Holmes's trial is muddled by the complex circumstances surrounding Holmes's intentions and relationships, according to Stanford Law professors. The Daily sat down with two of these professors and a Loyola Law professor to break down the case. Holmes founded Theranos, a blood...
