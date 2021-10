LOS ANGELES (AP) – A federal appeals court Friday night allowed Texas to temporarily resume banning most abortions, just one day after clinics across the state began rushing to serve patients again for the first time since early September. Abortion providers in Texas had been bracing for the 5th U.S. Court of Appeals to act quickly, even as they booked new appointments and reopened their doors during a brief reprieve from the law known as Senate Bill 8, which bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, an appointee of President Barack...

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO