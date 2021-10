FC Barcelona are in the midst of a tough season, coming off an embarrassing shutout loss in the Champions League group stage and they will be without manager Ronald Koeman who has earned himself a two-match ban for this match. But they do get a chance to bounce back and take points from one of the best sides in the league when they face Atletico Madrid in a La Liga matchup kicking off on Saturday, October 2 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano with a live broadcast exclusively on ESPN Plus.

SOCCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO